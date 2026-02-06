Guy Has Tried Everything To Get His Friend To Be A Safer Driver, But He Doesn’t Seem To Care At All

Car safety impacts everyone, though few people take it as seriously as they should.

What would you do if your friend refused to acknowledge your safety while driving with them? One guy recently voiced his concerns about this on Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA if I refuse to get in the car with my friend who speeds?

So, I’m about to fly out and see my friend across the country, but I’ve sort of a hit roadblock.

My friend loves cars, and coinciding with his car passion, he unfortunately loves to speed.

I, am quite literally the exact opposite and drive 5-10 over the speed limit at maximum and understand the true ramifications of my actions when I drive.

They say opposites attract.

However, my friend will regularly push his car to the limit, and when I meet him, wants to speed up to 120, which I’ve sort of light heartedly joked over text that I don’t want to do that.

I know that getting in an accident at 120 is guaranteed severe injury, if not, death which I obviously have NO INTENTION of doing, I have a lot to live for and do.

I’ve expressed this to him before when I lived near him and he understood my concerns and I do have to say, did keep the speeding to a minimum.

Should have been kept to zero, but sure.

But judging by the way he was texting about going 120 when I fly in has me really concerned, which I obviously will repeat and affirm again in person that at no point will he be going anything over 100 with me in the car.

Part of me doesn’t want to let the rest of the friend group down since they are all into it but I really do prioritize my safety, and I’m afraid he’ll look at me like I’m some sort of wimp, which I guess whatever.

I’ve seen countless videos of the aftermath of reckless driving in general and it’s shook me to my core.

More people should understand the severity of this.

People who lived normal lives had their lives completely turned around in mere seconds, and to me that’s something I have 0 intention of being in the car doing.

My only option if he didn’t stop speeding with me in the car would be taking Uber or something since I would not have a car of my own to use while I’m there.

Like at the end of the day he’s a good person and I love him to my core but as much as I trust him, I can’t trust him behind the wheel.

And that’s a valid perspective.

I feel like I’m at the mercy of what he wants to do if I do sit in that passenger seat.

I don’t want to become another statistic or a mangled hunk of flesh in his passenger seat, it just disturbs me to my core.

WIBTA if I did express these concerns to him and refuse to enter his car if he doesn’t trust that he won’t speed with me in it?

Being honest may kill the vibe, but it shouldn’t kill the friendship. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most shared in this guy’s alarm.

Some felt even more strongly than others.

One person encouraged more self-trust.

Others offered practical advice.

Though one person didn’t mince words.

This friendship may be coming to a screeching halt.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.