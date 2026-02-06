His Friend Became His Roommate And Then His Landlord, So He Moved Out Without Giving Any Notice

Imagine moving in with a friend. If your friend lied to you about rent and didn’t split the bills fairly, would you confront him about it or move out?

If you want all responsibility, I’ll gladly comply Some five years ago I lived together with a couple. The guy, a friend of mine, had been living there for several years while I only moved in two years ago and his gf moved in a year ago. Both his gf and I payed rent to him, and he forwarded to the landlord. Due to some heavy storms part of the building had suffered damages, mainly my room and the kitchen. While the kitchen was being renovated the landlord cut our rent as it was unusable for almost two months. Obviously we all shared in these deductions.

After the kitchen was refurnished, they started working in my bedroom and I had to sleep on the couch, and my housemate said he thought it only proper that all of us would pay less. I didn’t agree, as they didn’t experience any inconvenience, but didn’t argue too much, and eventually shared half my cut. I was annoyed but didn’t protest.

Not much later I asked for the electricity and water bills, as we wanted to see if we could change providers to save some money, but every time he said he would send it in a few days, or next week, cause he didn’t have access to them atm (which is nonsense, everything is send by mail+saved in your online account) . After a while I got suspecious and became more insistent, even refusing to pay another bill until I saw it (which is within my legal rights where I live) until, after about six months, he send me a word document with the amounts, typed by himself, saying this was what I had asked for (I specifically asked for all bills from the past year). Now I was angry.

At the same time he and his girlfriend broke up and while we were looking for a new roommate we shared the added expenses of increased rent. But when we found a new housemate I found out that the landlord had pardoned the gf’s share and he let me pay extra while he had no increase in rent whatsoever. I was so sick and tired of it that I wanted to sit down and confront him about everything. But than came the clincher.

While we were looking for a housemate he was annoyed with having to rewrite the contract every time and I advised him that he could take up 2/3rds of the contract and sublet a room with permission from the landlord. We discussed it at length and eventually went to the bank to absolve the contract, after which I found out the new contract didn’t include me at all. He was now the sole tenant and I was his subtenant. At this point I was already so mad, and when we finally had agreed to sit down and talk he stood me up. Twice. Without letting me know. I was freaking furious.

So I thought: ‘hey, you wanna be the sole tenant with all the responsibilities? Have at it.’ I started looking for a new apartment, found it within a week and moved out without him knowing. One day later we finally sat down at the third try and I explained all my grievances for which he couldn’t find an excuse. He said we should put it all behind us and move on with a clean slate.

So I looked at him and said ‘oh no, we’re not moving on. I moved out. I’m just here to pick up one more box, I’m done.’ and I walked out, leaving him behind without a tenant, three months of unpaid bills he didn’t bother to send me, and a half painted rool filled with all the garbage I was gonna throw out and holes from where the shelves hung. It might make me look like a vindictive jerk, but I did give him fair warning for several months and tried to play fair despite his ill-intentioned acts. But I enjoyed it so much. Especially because everything I did was within the legal bounds he chose. He blocked me on Facebook later.

It’s safe to say that friendship is over. Moving out was the right decision.

