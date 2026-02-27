His Girlfriend Repeatedly Ate From The Spoon She Used to Make Dinner, So This Man Told Her It Grossed Him Out

Cleanliness in preparing food is no trivial matter.

This man confronted his girlfriend about eating out of the spoon she was using to prepare dinner. When he told her it grossed him out, she did not take it lightly.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not eating the food after my gf eats out of the bowl with the same spoon while preparing I (25M) was having dinner with my GF (23F) last night, and she was preparing a salad. As I was grilling the chicken, she was repeatedly eating out of the salad bowl with a spoon and putting it back in the bowl, mixing it around, and such. This is a common thing that we’ve talked about before. I find it gross and bad manners to eat out of serving dishes and put your used utensil back into the serving dish that other people are expected to eat from. Her family does it for almost every dish, and if I see it, it grosses me out. I once again asked her to stop or to make herself a bowl and eat out of that rather than the communal dish. She got bent out of shape, dismissed my concern, so I ignored it and carried on cooking the chicken.

This man refused the salad because of how his girlfriend prepared it.

When it came time to eat, she tried to serve me salad (with the same spoon she was eating off), and I politely declined. She then started pestering me repeatedly about why. In attempts to stop a fight, I continued to cop out, saying, “I’m just not in the mood for salad,” and other excuses. She finally asked me enough times that I reiterated my concern that her reusing her dirty spoon in the bowl turned me off from eating it. She then played the victim, talking about how she spent so much time preparing it for me and that I was being dramatic. She then left me with, “If you don’t like that, you would’ve hated to watch me make the rice,” which I had already eaten and which now made me feel unsettled.

He feels frustrated that she ignored his concerns.

I was extremely frustrated in this situation because I feel like it’s a valid concern and general manners not to repeatedly eat from a dish others are going to eat from. Furthermore, I felt forced into eating something that grossed me out just to validate her feelings while disregarding mine. I’m not bent out of shape over a bite with a clean spoon or cutting off and nibbling on little pieces of dinner while preparing dishes. I just get grossed out by dirty, wet utensils being mixed around into the clean, prepared food everyone is going to eat from. AITA?

Food hygiene should be the top priority when preparing dinner for the family.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a valid perspective.

This makes sense.

Off topic, but a solid observation.

This one has something to say.

And lastly, this user shares some valuable information.

Skipping the bacteria-laced salad is probably wise.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.