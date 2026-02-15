His Sister Moved Into His House After Her Divorce, But She Was Horrible Toward His Wife, So He Finally Kicked Her Out

When a family member falls on hard times, it is good to help them in any way that you can.

What would you do if you let your sister live with you because she got divorced, but she immediately started mistreating your wife?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so he finally had enough and kicked his sister out, forcing her to go back to their parents’ house.

AITA for yelling at my sister to get out of my house knowing she needs a place to stay ? So. I (33M) have been married to my wife (26F) Maya (fake name) for two years together for five.

I bet that is a wonderful story.

My wife and I met when I was doing a semester in France. I was studying to become a lawyer but I wasn’t happy in my home country ( South Korea ) and decided to try a semester in Europe and I chose France.

France is a great place.

I loved it but what truly made me want to stay is my now wife Maya. I was 27 back then and she was 21. I met Maya at a cafe while she was working. She was working part time to fund her education and once I landed my eyes on her I couldn’t stop thinking about her.

Opposites attract, they say.

Maya and I are very different. I come from a well off family while hers is working class. I’m mentioning it because it’s relevant to the story. My mom is a doctor and my dad a lawyer so we never really had financial problems growing up.

Education is very important.

Me and my sister (35F) Cindy (fake name as well) have always been taught by our parents to prioritize our education before ANYTHING else. My sister Cindy however wasn’t the type to listen. After pursuing my wife for months she agreed to go on a date with me.

He won out in the end, though.

It was hard to keep her attention as she wasn’t interested in dating and was pursued by other guys as well. Eventually, she fell in love with me and we have been committed to each other ever since. I completed my education and unfortunately went back to Korea at my parent’s request.

Long-distance relationships can be hard.

Maya and I were in a LDR for a short period until I couldn’t take it anymore. I asked her to come to Korea to meet my parents ( that’s how serious I was about her ). She freaked out and outright refused. She was scared my parents wouldn’t like her and we had a huge fight. She’s the anxious type and overthinks a lot.

I bet she was very nervous.

After two days and long conversations, she agreed to come to Korea to meet my parents. At that time she didn’t speak a word of Korean but her English was and still is on point. I arranged the meeting with my parents at a nice restaurant and my sister was present. When we walked in my mother’s eyes widened because she didn’t expected my girlfriend to be black.

I can see why they would be surprised.

Maya was born and raised in France but she’s 100% African. When I told my parents I met a girl I liked in France I should’ve known that they’d expect a white girl. Nonetheless, the meeting went great. They asked questions about her education, her parents, her family ect.

That is great that they all got along.

I could see that she was nervous but even though my parents were a bit reluctant of our relationship in the beginning, they accepted her and we got married. The thorn in my foot was always Cindy. For a reason I never quite understood, she NEVER accepted Maya.

Some people just don’t get along no matter what.

Maya tried to be friendly in hopes they’d be more amicable but with no success so she gave up and told me “it’s not my problem she can simply stay away from me and I’ll be fine with that” which I agreed to with a laugh. Cindy isn’t easy to get along with and I say that as her brother.

Cindy needs to learn to hold her tongue.

When we got married in France, Cindy found a way to criticize everything, the food from my wife’s country, the traditional attire she wanted to wore but the real kicker was the duration of the ceremony. African and Korean wedding are very different on that point.

Every culture has its traditions.

Our weddings are relatively short whereas theirs can last up to eight hours. Cindy complained and said that none of our relatives would ever stay that long and that if Maya’s family were jobless people who only wanted to party they were just going to be by themselves. Maya didn’t liked that and they got into a screaming match.

It is good that his mom is taking his side.

At the end my mom told Cindy to apologize because it wasn’t her wedding and that she had no say in the planning process. After the ceremony, my wife and I applied for her visa so she could come live with us in Korea.

I can’t imagine moving to a new country where you don’t speak the language.

It was a really hard decision for her but her mom convinced her that she had to because “now you’re a married woman and you have to follow your husband”. I didn’t agree with that but my wife still decided to come live with me. When we informed my family my mom was really happy about it but my sister said “so it’s one more of those foreigners marrying their way to Korea”.

What is her problem?

Maya simply ignored her first but Cindy wouldn’t drop it so she told her to go back to beg for her shut up ring. My sister was at the time with her boyfriend Noah (37M) for seven years on and off.

Ahh, so maybe Cindy is just jealous.

She wanted to marry Noah but he made it clear it wasn’t his priority. She pressured him and he finally gave in and they got married. My sister was studying to be a doctor. She completed her education but once she married Noah she didn’t tried to find a job and hopped in the stay at home wife role.

Being able to stay home with kids is a real blessing.

Fast forward to now. Maya and I have a son Byul who’s soon gonna be two. Maya was working as a commercial but once she gave birth she decided to stay at home for a bit. She is now five months pregnant with our second baby.

I’m sure this will be very hard on Cindy.

Cindy however recently got divorced after Noah had an affair with his secretary leaving her with almost nothing after their divorce. He threw her out of their house and since she wasn’t working and Noah wasn’t leaving her access to their account. She only got a small amount of money out of the divorce but not enough to live with.

Maya really seems like a wonderful lady.

She asked me and my wife if she could stay with us for a bit, I originally wanted to refuse but Maya said that my sister needed help and that she was in a dark place so we had to be nicer and more supportive regarding her situation. So, we welcomed her and she’s been living with us for six months now.

You would think Cindy would be appreciative.

Ever since she’s been living with us it’s a nightmare. She’s criticizing EVERYTHING. My wife isn’t cooking enough, Byul is too much glued to his mama ( he’s a mama’s boy, what can I do about that ? Nothing, he probably gets it from me ), we don’t speak Korean enough to him, she doesn’t want to eat African food, Maya isn’t dedicated enough to her husband and son etc…

It is nice that Maya is so understanding.

Maya always put up with it and told me that she was probably depressed because of how her marriage ended. She always tried to be understanding even the my sister’s behavior has taken a huge visible toll on her mental health.

I’m pretty sure this is jealousy.

The situation has been a lot worse ever since Maya got pregnant. She was extremely upset and tired and we didn’t understood why. Once we found out she was pregnant it made sense. But taking care of the house, the baby and my sister was too much.

This should be helpful.

I hired a housekeeper so my wife could focus more on her pregnancy and have more time to herself. Cindy complained that I was spoiling her and that she should be used to doing all of that because women from the working class have six children, work and take care of everything. She said that Maya was lazy and that I was spoiling her.

It is time he really stood up for his wife.

I couldn’t take it anymore and I told her to mind her own business. That I wasn’t going to take advices from a pick me who wasn’t capable of keeping her married despite being male centered. It was mean, I know but I was tired of her criticizing my pregnant wife in her own home.

Cindy doesn’t have room to talk here.

Cindy called me cruel and went back to her room yelling profanities at me but I couldn’t care less about it. What really set me over the edge was two weeks ago. We were having dinner, my son was having a sleepover at my parents house so it was me, Cindy, my wife and the housekeeper.

It is nice to invite the housekeeper to stay.

The housekeeper was serving us dinner and Maya filled her plate with various dishes and side dishes. She told the housekeeper to stay and have dinner with us since it was late at night and that we wouldn’t be able to finish it all.

That is very kind.

She tried to protest but Maya insisted she’d share a meal with us so she grabbed a plate and went back to the table. We were eating and since Maya eats for two people she was eating more than usual.

This is just out of line.

Cindy smirked and said that she should slow it down because she’s only five months old and that she’d soon become a whale. Maya put down her spoon immediately. Our housekeeper said that it wasn’t true, that she needed to nourish both her body and the baby and she put both fish and meat on my wife’s plate.

Cindy is being intentionally hurtful here.

Cindy said that no man wants to parade with a whale to his arm and that my wife should be more self conscious of the way she looks. Cindy knows that Maya has been insecure about her weight and overall appearance since the second pregnancy.

Being understanding is one thing, but this is beyond inappropriate.

I could see her eyes fill themselves with tears, she left the table and I lost it. While I could hear my wife crying in our garden and our housekeeper trying to calm her down I was straight up yelling at Cindy and told her to get out of my house.

I can’t believe he put up with it this long.

For months she had been insulting my wife in her own house and because Maya is nice she put up with it but I wasn’t going to let it slide this time. I told her that it was one thing that her monster of her husband cheated on her and that she was left with nothing but my wife didn’t have to baby her.

Good, let her go back to her parents. Or find a place on her own.

She needed to leave my house now or I myself was going to call the cops to get her out of my house. Cindy tried to cry and tell me she had nowhere else to go but I wasn’t having it. She left and went to stay at my parent’s house.

Maya has nothing to feel bad about.

Maya feels terrible and thinks that situation is her fault because family members have been non stop messaging both of us. Her for breaking our family apart and me for choosing my wife over my sister who’s in a difficult situation. AITA?

Not at all. It is time to start looking for a job in France (or anywhere else) and leave this awful family behind. His wife seems like a saint, and she deserves to be treated kindly.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

I agree with this commenter.

Cindy should have been supportive.

I’m with this commenter.

He definitely did the right thing.

Yup, he waited too long.

Good riddance, never let her back in the house.

