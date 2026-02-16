HOA Board Tries To Force Members To Stand And Sing An Anthem, But Several Members Refused To Comply

You’re probably familiar with the concept of a national anthem or perhaps even an anthem for a school, but what about an anthem for an HOA? Would you be willing to sing an anthem to an HOA?

In this story, an HOA actually made up an anthem and wants to force everyone to sing it at board meetings.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for making fun of our HOA’s anthem, yes our HOA made an anthem My HOA recently made a anthem, yes like a national anthem but for hte HOA. It is some of the weirdest stuff I’ve ever heard of and they use HOA funds to have a professional choir sing it. This was a topic we discussed at the last HOA meeting. At hte beginning of the meeting they told us to all stand up for the HOA anthem, half of us did and the other half of us were like “what the hell is this stuff”

The HOA board got pretty upset.

HOA board tells us to stand up and we refuse, anthem starts playing and they’re all standing with their hands on tehir heart, like during the national anthem. Me and half of us were either laughing or saying “what the heck is this stuff, im not standing up for a HOA anthem this is ridiuclous.” HOA board gets upset and yells at us for “disrespecting” our “fine establishement” and how much work they put into it and we need to be more of a community. I told the HOA preseident to shut his fat freaking mouth and I will never stand up for any anthem other than our national anthem.

The situation escalated.

Topic changed and we had a massive arugment, us and most of the neighborhood, as we were mad our HOA funds were used to create this stupid song. We later got a notice saying it will be mandatory to stand up to the HOA anthem during events and tehre were will be severe consequences. I responded back to the email, with respond all, and said “I refuse to stand up for your stupid anthem, the only anthem that should matter its the American national anthem, you cannot force us to do anything as that is a violation of our first ammendment right, so now shut the heck up about this or i will be getting a lawyer involved” He repsonds back with saying that he will not tolerate such vulgarity and we will be forced to comply. I regret living in an HOA

I cannot imagine singing an anthem to an HOA! That is really crazy! It’s time to vote out this HOA board.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person recommends getting a lawyer.

Another person suggests contacting the media.

I wouldn’t want to live in an HOA!

Some HOA board members take their power way too far.

