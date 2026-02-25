HOA Subdivision Is Built Next To Land The Owner Uses For Hunting, So The New Residents Have Multiple Complaints

Imagine buying a house in an HOA that’s also an equestrian community where you can bring your horse and even your goats. Would you be upset if the owner of the large piece of land near this new subdivision used his land for hunting?

In this story, one person tells a tale about a friend who owns quite a bit of land near a new subdivision, and the new residents seems to have a lot of complaints about this guy’s friend.

This might not be complete. A good customer and a buddy of mine owns a good size chunk of land outside a decent size city in the Rocky Mountain region. A neighbor sold a huge part of land that became a HOA controlled subdivision right next to his property. Country and city people collide. I have to add that this subdivision is equestrian themed ( with a HOA rule of vinyl fencing… whole other issue).

The HOA residents weren’t a fan of K’s hobby.

So K is part of a family business that drills water wells for residential and livestock. Great business, widely known. K likes to hunt on his property and obey all game warden laws. Suns up guns up. Shooting ducks at dawn with his sons and daughters. The neighbors did not like the shooting because it upsets the horses. Just get up earlier and calm them they will be okay.

A simple favor escalated pretty quickly.

This was genesis. One of the dads in the company needed to sell some property. So the equipment had to be moved to another location. K took the drill rig because he could store it in his barn. County inspector says he can’t store it in the barn because it’s not structurally sound. Total rebuild. He parked it next to the barn. Neighbors saw the “commercial equipment” and called the sheriff. The sheriff told K to move the equipment to an appropriate spot. County ordinance.

He complied.

No problem Officer. He went to the State and County office and got a permit to drill on his land. It is a six month permit that costs five bucks a month. And never expires if you keep paying the fee. All he has to do is put the mast up if it is on his property. This subdivision is rife with Pygmy goats and horse on vinyl fencing stories.

It seems these HOA residents are going to have to learn to live next to their neighbor because he’s not willing to put up with any of their complaints.

