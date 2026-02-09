Homeowner Cuts Down Neighbor’s Centenary Fig Tree, And One Young Person Can’t Stop Crying About It

Just so we’re very clear, it is never okay to go onto someone else’s property and cut down a tree. That’s a horrible thing to do, but that’s exactly what happens in this story.

The question is what to do about it after the tree is already gone. One person disagrees with their parents about how to handle the situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting mad at my parents for not suing our neighborhood after he cut our tree? My mother lived in a quiet little village when she was a kid, and my family and I come every summer to spend a few weeks at my late grandmother’s house. It is a small farm with a few fruit trees, and a small wall separates our land from the neighbors. We have a centenary fig tree which I adore just on the border of our property, and a few days ago our neighbor asked us if he could cut a few branches that were hanging on his property. We agreed and everything was going well til this morning.

The neighbor went way too far!

I woke up and he had cut the whole tree, leaving just a stump, and he was spreading caustic soda on the ground so that it would never grow again. I was FURIOUS, that tree meant a lot to our family, and to be honest I’m so sad I just can’t stop crying. I want to go to the town hall and sue him for trespassing, destroying private property and for illegally cutting a centenary tree. Even though that won’t give me back my tree.

The parents don’t seem to think it’s a big deal.

My parents, on the other hand, don’t want to have problems with the neighbors, and don’t want to do anything about it. This lead to a huge fight, as I honestly don’t understand why they are not doing anything to make them pay for what they did. They are now calling me ridiculous for crying over a tree, and told me that if I’m going to be so problematic I can just go home and never come back to the farm. I called them cowards and now they are acting all offended. Am I the jerk? Am I overreacting?

What the neighbor did was very wrong. Is OP overreacting, or are the parents underreacting?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about it.

One person explains why the parents probably don’t want to sue.

It wasn’t exactly OP’s tree.

Another person clarifies the parents’ perspective.

But it’s understandable to be upset.

Not every battle is worth fighting.

