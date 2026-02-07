Homeowner Tried To Protect His Privacy From Nosy Neighbors, But When The HOA Fined Him, He Read The Handbook And Built Smarter

The words “privacy” and “HOAs” are rarely used in the same sentence.

So when one reserved professor tried to keep nosy neighbors at bay with a taller fence, the HOA came knocking within days.

Turns out, the workaround was buried right in the handbook itself.

Keep reading for the full story!

HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it! My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough.

So he was quite dismayed when his neighbors wouldn’t leave him alone.

He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four-foot fence he had for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes.

But when he tried to do something about it, he was quickly thwarted.

So he installed a fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an eight-foot fence. It wasn’t even a week before the HOA was on his behind, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over six feet tall.

So the homeowner complied, but then had an even better idea.

So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall the fence. While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence. He installed a new six-foot fence that fit every single regulation, but with a three-foot brick wall beneath it.

This professor will finally have his privacy!

What did Reddit think?

You can bend just about any rule if you have the right connections!

Many city rules tend to come down to the small details.

Having chill neighbors really makes all the difference.

It always pays to read the rulebook.

The HOA got its six-foot fence, and the professor got his privacy.

