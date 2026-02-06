Homeowner Was Fed Up With HOA Harassment, So They Reported The Compliance Lady To The Police For Her Neighborhood Drive-Bys

HOAs have a talent for turning minor issues into major power trips.

When an overzealous compliance lady repeatedly cruised the neighborhood looking for “violations,” one homeowner finally snapped and finally gave the crazy lady a reality check.

Tired of the HOA lady Every week, or multiple days per week, the HOA compliance lady would drive around looking for things to send letters about. This week’s mission was finding vehicles parked in the street—never mind that I had my truck there because I was cleaning the driveway due to a prior violation.

This homeowner finally had enough, so they took drastic measures.

That tipped me over the edge. I started calling the cops on her. Every. Single. Time. “Suspicious vehicle driving very slowly around the neighborhood, making notes at certain houses.”

This seemed to finally put a stop to the crazy behavior.

It didn’t take long before she stopped being the HOA busybody. I saw her pulled over one day, so I knew the message got through.

That’s one way to fight back against nosiness!

What did Reddit think?

HOAs typically aren’t the most welcoming bunch.

It seems there’s nothing some HOAs won’t do to make other people’s lives difficult.

But when fed-up homeowners band together, they often see results.

There’s nothing stubborn people dislike more than being told what to do.

The letters stopped, the patrols disappeared, and peace quietly returned to the block.

This busybody had finally met her match!

