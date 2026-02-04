Homeowner Was Tired Of The HOA Pestering Him About Uncut Grass, But When He Hired A Goat To Do The Job, His Wife Accused Him Of Making Them Look Like Hicks

Sometimes the real problem with DIY solutions is they’re not always “wife-approved.”

So when one man with a bad shoulder and a deep hatred of lawn mowers hired a goat to eat the grass, the neighbors found it hilarious — and his wife found it humiliating.

And that one little goat was about to cause way more drama than any mower ever did.

AITA for renting a goat? So I (30M) hate cutting grass. Hate it, hate it, hate it.

There are several reasons why this task perturbs him so much.

The sound of the lawn mower makes me wish I could take my ears off like Mr. Potato Head and lock them in a box.

It hurts my shoulder (I got injured in HS and it never healed right), and I might be the only person in the world who doesn’t like the smell of cut gras and gasoline.

Lately, the HOA has been on him about getting it done.

This week was the very first week this year that I would need to cut the grass. We live in a fairly warm state, and the HOA is very strict about it. We even have little flags at the front of the yard that the grass isn’t allowed to get taller than. So the point is, the lawn needs to be mowed.

Just when he thought there were no other alternatives, finally he thought of an idea.

I don’t want to do it. My wife can’t because the last time she mowed a lawn, she tipped into a lake. Just so happens I know a guy who owns a goat, and I offer him $20 to bring it over to eat the grass for me. The goat eats the grass. We keep her away from the neighbors’ yards. Goat goes home. It was great! Way better than mowing.

But the Mrs. isn’t so pleased.

Except now my wife is mad because some of the neighbors saw the goat and think it’s hysterical that we had a goat doing yard work for us. She’s ticked that I made us look like ‘weird hicks’ in front of all of her friends. I don’t care if they think we’re a little weird.

To him, the goat was a great success, but it’s created lasting tension around the house.

I’m happy to be laughed at if it means saving myself from the headache-inducing sound of a lawn mower. But now she’s making weird comments around the house about getting a horse to carry groceries, or a chicken to clean the windows since there’s no man in the house who can. I didn’t expect her to react so negatively to a goat, but maybe I’m missing something? So AITA?

It may be an unorthodox method, but it gets the job done!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Goats are actually the next big thing!

This sounds like such an interesting couple!

This commenter is still stuck on the lake thing.

Goats are both cute and eco-friendly!

If the neighbors wanted to laugh, fine — at least the goat actually showed up and did the job.

Why work harder when you can work smarter?

