Homeowners Picked Berries Growing From Their Neighbor’s Overgrown Bush, So It Sparked HOA Threats And A Public Facebook Meltdown

Property lines often turn small annoyances into full-blown neighborhood feuds.

So when one homeowner noticed a neighbor’s overgrown berry bush spilling into their yard, they decided to handle the mess themselves by harvesting what crossed the fence.

That simple solution quickly escalated into HOA threats and an angry Facebook rant.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for eating the berries on my neighbor’s bush? Our houses’ yards are separated by fences. My next-door neighbor has an excessive amount of bushes and trees, many of which extend into our yard.

Boundaries have always been an issue between these neighbors.

My entire border along their house is covered with their trees and bushes, with branches hanging into our yard. We’ve had disputes in the past when I cut their tree branches that were blocking our pathways, and they got ticked off.

The latest situation has left a messy problem for these homeowners.

Anyway, the problem is they have a massive bush that extends about two feet into our yard, over and through the fence. It drops berries, and raccoons, birds, rats, and other stuff go there to eat them. It also gets sticky, and I don’t like a ton of berries just laying on the ground.

So they decided to make the best of the situation.

My wife and I decided to just eat the berries, so we got a bucket and picked all the berries that were growing on our side of the fence.

But the neighbors weren’t pleased.

Our next-door neighbors got ticked off and told us to stop, saying they’d call the HOA. I told them to go ahead—I couldn’t give any less of a care.

The homeowner knew the bylaws were on their side.

By law, I can modify a plant if it extends into my property. I can legally eat their berries that are growing onto my land.

So when the neighbor failed to scare them off, she resorted to even more petty behavior.

She tried to stop me, but it was too late. We had already collected all the berries. She then went on a massive rant on Facebook.

This lady doesn’t sound like the most logical neighbor.

What did Reddit think?

When life hands you your neighbor’s berries, you make jam out of them and refuse to share with them!

If these neighbors are so angry, they might want to start taking better care of their plants.

This homeowner has plenty of complaints they could lodge about their neighbor.

This neighbor has a lot of work she’s clearly neglecting to do.

Some people harvest fruit, others harvest unwanted drama.

