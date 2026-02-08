Hotel Front Desk Employee Checked In A Late-Night Guest Without Issue, But When He Sent A Chat Request For Her To Bring “Feather-Free Pillows And 3 Hugs,” She Started Avoiding Him And Questioning His Intentions

Apparently, some people don’t realize how creepy their requests actually are.

So, what would you do if you checked in a guest like always, but later they sent you an awkward chat request that crossed personal boundaries? Do you give him what he asked for? Or would you try to avoid him at all costs?

In the following story, one hotel front desk clerk finds herself in this situation and can’t help but be weirded out. Here’s how it played out.

Weird guest request I work at a nicer hotel, so it’s not a lesser fancy place. I work at a full-service hotel. The night started off normally, with nothing out of the ordinary, and the last guest I had was fine too. We will call him Oliver. Oliver got in around 12:30 am. Not out of the ordinary, given the weather and constant flight delays. I checked Oliver in. No signs of weirdness. High status member. Regular guest, from what I could see on his profile/reservation.

When he got to his room, he sent a chat request.

He put in a chat after he got to his room. That is when it got weird. He asked for feather-free pillows. Okay, no problem. He also asked for “3 hugs from the amazing woman working the front desk. We all need to be more like her.” ***, sir? I can understand a normal complement, but this seemed a little extreme. I DID NOT do anything special for this man. I let him in (our front door locks for security after midnight).

She didn’t do anything special.

I did the routine: thanks for being a member. Did you want x for a welcome gift? Here’s your keys. Have a good night. I didn’t even use his name. Didn’t step out from behind the desk except to let him in. Didn’t give a friendly attitude. I wasn’t rude, but more monotone. Like a recorder that has said it over 1000 times before. Oliver is here for 2 days. Thankfully, no longer. I might also mention that I had someone else run his pillows up to him. Mostly because at my hotel, the front desk person is required to stay there.

Someone else took his pillows up.

We don’t have any sort of portability for the front desk. He did not answer his room when the other staff member brought up his pillows. He also did not answer when I called his room. Is this weird, or am I overthinking this? I get hit on a lot at the front desk, being in my late 20s. But never had I had something like this over the chat.

Eek! People can be so weird.

