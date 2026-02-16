Husband Brought Home His Pregnant Wife’s Favorite Garlic Pizza, But He Refused To Drive Back When The Restaurant Forgot To Include Garlic

Pregnancy cravings can turn a simple dinner into a big ordeal.

The following story involves a husband who brought home his pregnant wife’s favorite garlic cheese-stuffed-crust pizza.

When she found out that the restaurant had forgotten to include the garlic, she demanded that he go back and place another order.

Trying to stay calm, he offered other options, but she stayed firm on her demands.

AITA for stepping away when my pregnant wife kept demanding I drive back to get more food after restaurant messed her order? I brought home my pregnant wife her favorite craving, garlic cheese stuffed crust pizza from a local business. I did that, but the restaurant forgot to add the garlic. She is not happy and says she can’t eat that. I’m bummed too, but I say I’m sorry to hear that.

This man’s wife demanded that he go back to the pizza place and order a new one.

I tell her I don’t have a problem with it. I say I’ll have half of it now and see if she changes her mind tomorrow. I also check if she has a backup plan for what she’d rather eat now that I’m back home. This makes her more frustrated, and she demands I go back and get a new pie.

He gave her other options to choose from.

Unfortunately, food delivery isn’t an option since this restaurant doesn’t offer it. It’s not like she could choose that instead. I say thanks, but I’m good with what we got. I tell her she can decide if she wants to choose something of her own. I mention options like frozen food she likes that I stocked up on earlier this week. I also suggest ordering something entirely new.

She continued to be mad, so he kept his reaction minimal to avoid adding to the fuel.

She keeps demanding and being angry. I find myself getting upset too, so I don’t give her more reaction to fuel it. In the end, I say, “I don’t see how this is helping either of us.” You’re clearly upset, and I understand you’re feeling disappointed. I feel like you’re taking it out on me. So I’m going to step back and go take a bath.”

When it comes to pregnant women, you have to take their cravings seriously.

