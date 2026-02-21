Husband Refused To Make Any Plans For His Wife, So The Wife Got Mad And Now Wants To Call Off He Birthday Surprise

Who would have thought a husband could be so disrespectful towards their wife to ruin every plan possible!

AITA if I cancel hubby’s birthday plans and leave the house leaving hubby to host his family for my birthday? I only have four days to make a decision. I have been going back and forth trying to decide if I should cancel my husbands birthday reservations I made for him at this really cool indoor golf place followed by reservations for dinner.

He’s always commented on wanting to try both and I thought it would make a nice gift. His birthday is only a few days after mine. For Christmas he legit took the time to buy and wrap me a box of diapers for our daughter in the next size up and presented it to me as my gift. I’m still angry about that. No, gag gifts for Christmas has never been a thing between us. Last year he got me a spatula and I thought this year he would do better after the falling out we had over the spatula. This past week as we have been clearing things out of our bedroom for me to do the painting and him the flooring he brought up my birthday.

He said, “wow, all this work for your birthday gift.” I said “Excuse me, what gift? He said “All the work of putting the flooring in our bedroom, but don’t worry I’ll still do a dinner for you and we can invite your mom and my family, what do you want me to cook?” I said “I would like to just have a quiet birthday dinner, you, me and the kids at Longhorn Steak House, come home and watch a movie together. Also, the flooring is not my gift. This is something we’ve been planning now for a year. And with the house torn up, I don’t want to host anyone in our home especially after having hosted for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Besides we don’t even have a place for people to sit. We have all the bedroom furniture, and our clothing in the living room. I’m currently sleeping on the mattress on the floor in here. Plus, I’m not a fan of your brother coming over so you two can sit and just drink beer all evening while I watch our and his kids.” He said no, I’m going to cook at home, just tell me what you want me to cook.

I said “Ok, I want to do steak, mashed potatoes, and green beans.” (But there is a problem here, he can’t make mashed potatoes to save his life and only likes green beans if their boiled. I like fresh green beans slowly sautéed with olive oil, garlic and herbs. So if I want it cooked this way, I will have to do it.) He said “no, we’re not doing steak, it will cost to much if the family comes over. I’ll just do a chicken.” I lost it. I said again, “For MY birthday… I DO NOT want people over.” He kept arguing the issue and I said “fine, do what you want for my birthday.” Side note: Last year, he ordered the traditional tres leches cake but he ordered it with peaches. I hate peaches, he likes peaches. I like strawberries.

Plus, my name was spelled wrong on the birthday cake, he thought it was hilarious. I am now seriously considering cancelling his b-day golf outing & dinner reservations, leaving home if he invites his family for my birthday, buying him a box of diaper wipes and presenting it with a card that says “Happy birthday. I painted the house for you.” Would I be the AH?

