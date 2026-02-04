Husband Told His Wife That She Embarrassed Their Teenage Daughter In Front Of Her Friends, But She Said He Was Making A Big Deal Out Of Nothing
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Sometimes, the smallest comments can stick with people more than we realize.
So, what would you do if your spouse called your daughter out for something personal in front of her friends? Would you let it go because your wife knows best? Or would you pull your wife aside and let her know that you think she’s wrong for doing that?
In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation and decides to stand up for his daughter. Here’s what happened.
AITA for telling my wife she shouldn’t have asked our daughter if she’s wearing deodorant in front of her friends
My wife (41f) and I (41m) have a daughter (13f).
Last weekend, our daughter was going out with 4 teenage girls. 3 of the girls were her friends, and 1 girl was the older sister of one of the friends.
My daughter came downstairs, and my wife asked our daughter if she was wearing deodorant.
My wife asked this with all 4 girls present.
His wife doesn’t see the problem.
Our daughter had to confess that she wasn’t wearing deodorant.
She went back upstairs, presumably to put on deodorant.
She looked so embarrassed.
When our daughter left, I told my wife she shouldn’t have asked that question.
The better option was to take our daughter upstairs for a made-up reason, then ask if she was wearing deodorant.
My wife said I was making a big deal out of nothing.
She mentioned that I have told her, my wife, that she smells many times, and she doesn’t mind it.
I feel like that’s a completely different situation.
AITA?
Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but it is something that’s easy to laugh off.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.
This reader agrees with him.
Yet another person who agrees.
Good point.
Now she knows.
So, for now, he should let it go because it may have been a mistake.
But if his wife keeps doing it, then he has a big problem.
