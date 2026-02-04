‘I truly never stop thinking about that.’- Woman Said A Question From A Friend Made Her Change The Way She Looks At Her Parents

Has someone ever said something to you that made you completely rethink your life?

It can be quite a shock when it happens!

A woman named Sara posted a video on TikTok and talked about the comment someone made to her that really got stuck in her head.

Sara said, “One time, when I told someone I was the youngest of three girls, their response back was, ‘How does it feel to have the least favorite girl name of your parents out of the three of you?’”

Sara added, “I truly never stop thinking about that. Because if my mom and dad like Sara better than Megan, then my older sister would be Sara.”

In the video’s caption, Sara wrote, “Why’d they have to do me like that?”

