February 4, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘I truly never stop thinking about that.’- Woman Said A Question From A Friend Made Her Change The Way She Looks At Her Parents

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@sarawollner

Has someone ever said something to you that made you completely rethink your life?

It can be quite a shock when it happens!

A woman named Sara posted a video on TikTok and talked about the comment someone made to her that really got stuck in her head.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@sarawollner

Sara said, “One time, when I told someone I was the youngest of three girls, their response back was, ‘How does it feel to have the least favorite girl name of your parents out of the three of you?’”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@sarawollner

Sara added, “I truly never stop thinking about that. Because if my mom and dad like Sara better than Megan, then my older sister would be Sara.”

In the video’s caption, Sara wrote, “Why’d they have to do me like that?”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@sarawollner

Take a look at the video.

@sarawollner

Why’d they have to do me like that?

♬ som original – Keys Lights

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person isn’t buying it.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 1.52.26 PM I truly never stop thinking about that. Woman Said A Question From A Friend Made Her Change The Way She Looks At Her Parents

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 1.52.56 PM I truly never stop thinking about that. Woman Said A Question From A Friend Made Her Change The Way She Looks At Her Parents

She definitely didn’t like the sound of this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter