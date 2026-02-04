February 4, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘I’m not paying ten dollars so you can bite the water.’ – A Dog Didn’t Want To Leave An Outdoor Washing Station After His Owner Gave Him A Bath

Pooches sure do love those wash stations!

And this dog is exception.

A TikTokker named Ally showed viewers how her dog Cedar reacted when he found out it was time to leave a wash station after he got all cleaned up.

Ally said to her pup, “Dude, we gotta get out of the tub. There’s no more water.”

Cedar clearly wasn’t happy about this and he began to whine.

She continued, “I’m not paying ten dollars so you can bite the water. It’s not happening.”

Ally kept telling Cedar they were done, but this was one determined pooch!

Cedar jumped back into the wash station because he wanted to have some more fun!

Ally showed Cedar the water nozzle and told him there was nothing else in there, but he continued to stand his ground.

The TikTokker said, “I’ve never had a dog that wanted to jump back in the tub.”

Ally tried to get Cedar into her car, but he jumped back into the washing station once again…and it looked like he wasn’t gonna leave until he got what he wanted.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This pooch can’t get enough of that washing station!

