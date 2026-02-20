‘In your 20s, you’ll see a three-legged husky…’ – An Owner Rescued A Three-Legged Dog And Showed How The Pooch Is Thriving

All dogs are wonderful, no matter what size, shape, or color they are.

And even the ones with the missing limbs are amazing!

A woman named Aimee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how Peggy, her three-legged rescue dog, is living her best life with her.

The video’s text overlay reads, “In your 20s, you’ll see a three-legged husky rescued in Romania and everyone will tell you no.”

It added, “It’s really important that you ignore them.”

The video showed Peggy falling asleep in her food bowl, growing bigger as time passed, and frolicking around.

The video also showed the pooch spending time with her dog sibling and relaxing with Aimee.

The video’s caption reads, “Peggy is one of the best things that ever happened to us. We thought long and hard about rescuing her due to her missing leg but honestly from the moment I laid eyes on her, I knew she was ours.”

Take a look at the video.

Nothing’s gonna hold this dog back!

