Boyfriend Refused To Pull His Life Together Until His Girlfriend Threatened To Leave The Relationship, And Now She’s Worried What Will Happen When She Walks Away

AITA for deciding to move out without notifying my boyfriend despite the fact that he may end up homeless? I (35F) have been in a dead end relationship (Harry, M39) for 5 years. I know that leaving him is the best choice, but I’m conflicted because he will end up homeless. He’s non violent, and for the first year of our relationship, I felt happy and contained.

The problem is his attitude towards life in general and his incredibly huge emotional baggage that has crippled him for functioning as a normal person. He is a father who does love his kids, but he hasn’t been the provider that he always wanted to be. Added to this, his ex wife is very successful now and this adds to his insecurity. She works at an organization that is heavily involved with the community ( jobs, events, services) so it’s not easy for him not to be forced to witness the contrast between them.

To be fair, I’ve had very limited interactions with her and she does seem like an okay person. Aside from this, his father is very successful but has cut him and his siblings off. His Dad is self made and paid for his own education with lots of sacrifices, so he basically doesn’t respect his children because they didn’t follow in his footsteps. FIL also left MIL and married a woman that he openly calls his dream girl and this adds to the family bitterness. I knew that I was dating someone who didn’t have my exact same path.

I was already working hard to advance my career. I wasn’t expecting him to become rich or extremely successful. I was happy with our prospects Most of my reputation was just on paper so it’s not like I entered this relationship while being wealthy or having any type of financial authority. We agreed on being supportive of each other and helping each other as a couple. He lost his job and it’s been a down spiral ever since. No stability, no plans, no indication that he will ever crawl out of his hole. At first I was okay with him being in between jobs.

I thought I would allow him to get his thoughts in order. His job loss destroyed his self esteem ( his Dad helped him get this job as a way to mend things). Finding a similar job has been impossible because he no longer talks to his dad. I tried to help him in his job hunt but he made excuses. I suggested that he gained new skills but he showed me a side of him that is addicted to cutting corners and it was infuriating because he won’t invest his time in learning and he won’t step down from his expectations. He found a low responsibility job ( no paperwork, no decision making) that required being on his feet for the entire shift.

He started complaining about his boss ( who was very disrespectful and this is a fact) and physical discomfort. He got fired very abruptly, and was unemployed for almost a year in which I had to take care of everything. He found a new job. Different side of town, a paycheck that was enough to shoulder mutual responsibilities and a source of peace of mind. He got fired again, but found a new job in the same line of work about 8 months apart. This time the company sent him home without an explanation. That was about 18 months ago. This is my 3rd time asking him to leave. He’s been employed for the equivalent of a total of less than 2.8 years in all our time together.

The times that I’ve mentioned a separation, it’s been because I found myself paying for everything and making the end of the month without enough money to buy myself anything. I’m not a vain person but I feel unrecognizable. I’ve lost all interest in looking pretty because we are not being intimate. He stays very quiet when I tell him to leave and his zero response has had a huge emotional impact for me. I feel used and resentful. I didn’t ask him to leave because he was down on his luck, but because seeing him wasting his life on whatever dreams of a perfect setting to get the perfect job has crippled my ability to love him as a man.

There’s still some type of friendship. We are like roommates. I used to fantasize about finding love. Not anyone in particular, just someone out there who wouldn’t make me feel like a piece of furniture but I don’t want that anymore. I have stopped introducing him as my life partner. I still care about him and he does have redeeming qualities. He was my care giver when I got sick and he helped me curb my ptsd anxiety ( which stems from a painful marriage in which I was milked for my money).

The problem is that he did all these good deeds only to make me feel like I’m stepping back into a painfully familiar situation. At least my ex has had the same job for over 18 years. Tenant laws are very strict where I live. I’ve signed my lease 2 consecutive times under his promise to do things right. He’s not on the lease, but the last time that I asked him to leave, he firmly told me that he would never go back to living with his family. I woke up a few days ago and had to swallow my own rage after finding out that he ate all of my snacks. I’ve always shared with him but I’m mad that he’s not contributing yet he eats everything.

I don’t want to end up chained to him. We have a dead bedroom, partly because his interest in romance faded and partly because I don’t want it anymore after trying to figure out why he stopped wanting me and he won’t offer me any answers. I’ve been working towards leaving him without telling him. The ideal situation would be to notify him in advance but the last time that I did, his blood pressure went up and I was worried. The second time, he said he was going to unalive himself. I even offered to stay together but living apart, and he didn’t answer anything and I’m just fed up with him sweeping things under the rug.

My family cares about him but they finally caught on to the fact that he isn’t contributing. My brother says Harry is a ball and chain, that he’s not a bad person, but that he has no dignity. Despite all this, my family is worried about what will happen once I’m gone. They support my decision, but the fact that he doesn’t have a place to live is keeping me worried. I don’t want to fall back into old patterns because he always convinced me to give him another chance. I have sent him alternatives like rooms he can rent. I have tried helping him write his resume. He wants an office job, no sweating, no physical discomfort. He won’t take a job in a warehouse.

I blew up the other day and told him that none of this would be happening if he had invested his time in getting some type of education. He didn’t respond, and he didn’t even defend himself. This man won’t yell, won’t scream, won’t raise his voice. I feel like there are far worse human beings out there who would probably deserve to be literally left out on the street. The last time that I gave him a deadline, he reacted by clamming up, and asked me to stop making him anxious. It seems like he was honestly having a bout of anxiety. Technically, I can’t kick him out because he’s a registered tenant despite not paying rent. I chose to wait until the end of my lease to be free of any legal consequences. I will get everything out while he’s at the theater where he hangs out with some crew members (sometimes they pay him $50 that he hands me towards paying his phone, but it depends on them).

Like I said, leaving him is the best that I can do for myself, but the part where he will come home to find out that I left without a warning haunts me. His belongings will be placed in a storage unit. We never fight. And if we do, it’s me promoting the confrontation with no real input on his side. I’m the one who gets mad and lashes out sometimes because I’m frustrated but leaving this way makes me feel that I’m betraying him. AITA for my choice knowing what will happen? I’m genuinely feeling like a bad person.

