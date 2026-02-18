Irritable Daughter Spewed Snark To Dad When He Sat In Recliner She’d Been Working On, So He Stormed Off And She Wonders Why

Living with other adults can get complicated. Boundaries can be broken no matter how you try to prevent it.

AITA for asking my dad if he can take a hint? So we live in a small apartment. I still live with my parents because rent right now is atrocious. To try and save space for the apartment, instead of opting for a gigantic couch, we decided to go with two recliners instead. There’s three of us, me, my dad and my mom. The reason why we have two chairs instead of THREE is because my mom has a crafting desk in the living room and that’s where she normally sits when we’re all in the living room.

There’s also another computer chair to sit in as well for if we have guests. My recliner was partially a gift. I paid for half of it and my parents paid for the other half. I sit in it every. single. day. We all agreed that it’s my recliner. The other one, which is bigger and more comfy, is what we agree is my “dad’s.” However, when my dad is laying down, or he’s at work, my mom likes to sit in it sometimes as it is comfy. She’s more than happy to get up and go to her desk if he wants to sit. If my mom’s sitting in HIS chair, and I’m not around, he won’t even ask for his chair back. He’ll just sit in mine. Which will be fine… Until I come around and I want it back.

We’ve had a few incidents where I’ll have to be assertive and ask for it and he’ll grumble a little. This morning though, I was getting ready for work. I got up for no less than three minutes, and beforehand, I was using my laptop. I always close my laptop when im done with it, but since it was a few minutes and I knew I was coming back, I left it open. I left the open laptop on the chair. I do my thing, I come back, and he’s pushed my laptop to the side and sat in the chair, I said “You really can’t take a hint, can you.”

He got mad and stormed to his room. I feel that maybe I should have been a little more polite, but I’m working on being more assertive in the new year. In the past I would have simply gone to my room and let him have the chair, but if I start doing that, he’ll start to get into the mindset that the chair is both of ours, which technically it is, since we each paid half, but we have not had that discussion. AITA?

