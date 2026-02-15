‘It just sneaks up on ya!’ – A Toddler Ate Too Much Food And Her Dad Caught Her Staring At Her Stomach

We all know that feeling of shame mixed with astonishment after we eat too much…but we don’t usually see kids realizing it!

A dad named Rico posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his young daughter reacted after she overdid it in the food department.

In the video, the girl looks at her stomach in disbelief.

The text overlay reads, “My daughter just found out the consequences of eating too much.”

The little girl even pulled up her shirt to get a look at her stomach after she chowed down.

How cute!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

We’ve all been there, kid…

