‘It just sneaks up on ya!’ – A Toddler Ate Too Much Food And Her Dad Caught Her Staring At Her Stomach

by Matthew Gilligan

We all know that feeling of shame mixed with astonishment after we eat too much…but we don’t usually see kids realizing it!

A dad named Rico posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how his young daughter reacted after she overdid it in the food department.

In the video, the girl looks at her stomach in disbelief.

The text overlay reads, “My daughter just found out the consequences of eating too much.”

The little girl even pulled up her shirt to get a look at her stomach after she chowed down.

How cute!

Check out the video.

@rico_j_art

My daughter just found out the consequences of eating too much 😂.. welcome to the club baby lol #Mydaughter #funnymemes #bigbelly #foodbaby

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.52.45 AM It just sneaks up on ya! A Toddler Ate Too Much Food And Her Dad Caught Her Staring At Her Stomach

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.53.17 AM It just sneaks up on ya! A Toddler Ate Too Much Food And Her Dad Caught Her Staring At Her Stomach

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.53.37 AM It just sneaks up on ya! A Toddler Ate Too Much Food And Her Dad Caught Her Staring At Her Stomach

We’ve all been there, kid…

