IT Worker’s Family Gives Out His Cell Number And Claims He Offers Free Tech Support, But When His Mother’s Friend Calls, He Makes It Clear He’s Not Willing To Help

Imagine working in IT and being quite knowledgable about how to fix common tech issues. Would you be willing to help out friends and family for free, for a fee or not at all?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he does not want to help anyone out with tech issues on his days off. His family doesn’t seem to understand that.

Keep reading to find out what happens when he gets a call from a stranger asking for some technical assitance.

Lady called me at home and demanded to speak to my supervisor. I work in IT, and for a while I was having problems with people I’m related to passing around my phone number to their friends saying I’m free tech support. I got most of those calls to stop by telling them I do charge. Then one day I get a call from a lady whose bob cut I can hear over the phone. I’m playing video games with my son on my day off, and the call comes in on my cell phone.

Here’s how the phone call went…

I catch the call. ME: Hello. Julie: I’m looking for tech support, I’m having trouble with my electronic signature in Adobe. ME: Sorry, I can’t help you with that. You’re gonna have to call a tech support business. Have a good day. I hang up and I go back to playing games with my son.

But she called back.

A moment later the phone rings again, same number as the last time. I answer it. ME: Hello. Julie: [YELLING] I WANT TO SPEAK TO YOUR SUPERVISOR RIGHT NOW! I decide my son doesn’t need to hear this, so I take the call into the bathroom and close the door. I then say to her.

You won’t believe who gave out his number!

ME: Where’d you get this number from?” Julie: From [Mother]

ME: Listen to me you self centered soulless jerk, you called me at home on my Cell phone. This is not a tech support business, this is my personal time with my family. Don’t call this number again, if you don’t like it then you can go complain to my mother, she shouldn’t be giving out my number anyway.

She still persisted.

Julie: But I need help with my signature. ME: Learn to use a pen! And I hung up, then I went back to play games with my son. My mom called a short time later and asked why I was rude to one of her friends. I told her that all her friends are jerks and hung up.

I hope he has made it clear that he is NOT willing to help friends and family with their tech issues. It seems that his mother didn’t understand that. I’m sure she clearly does now though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

An English teacher shares a similar problem.

I’m sure his mother got the message.

Most issues are probably pretty easy to fix.

Just because you know how to solve common problems doesn’t mean you want to problem solve on your day off.

