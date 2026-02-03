Kind Son Tried To Help His Dad Log In To His Spotify Account, But Soon Feel Into A Dizzying Maze Of Stale Passwords, Frustration And Despair

Fixing your parents’ tech woes is a nice thing to do. Unfortunately it can also make you want to thrust a screwdriver into your eye.

Watch this helpful son and his dad endure a futile tech situation.

Trying to get my dad reconnected to Spotify goes wrong I’m not actually a tech support professional but I’m the most tech savvy person in the family.

I was trying to get my dad connected to our family Spotify plan. I sent him a link to connect to Premium.

It wasn’t as easy as it seems.

He was still having issues because he didn’t know his user name/password. I told him how to find his username and that his password should be saved on his phone in the password app. He tells me he was able to change the password to something he remembered but he still couldn’t get in, so I told him I’d have a look when I come over to see him in a few days He gives me his phone and I’m looking around and find out why he can’t get in. Problem 1, He has an old email account he can’t access anymore linked to Spotify.

That was just the tip of this tech iceberg.

Problem 2, While trying to log in he chose the log in with Google option and ended up creating a new account with his current email, so now he can’t change emails to an account he has access to. I got him to create a new throwaway email to use instead but it requires a password to change registered email. Which leads to Problem 3.

It is the most challenging problem of all!

Problem 3, When he “Changed his password,” what he really did was change the saved password on his phone to a new one and doesn’t know what it was before he changed it. To log into Spotify online to join premium he either needs a password he doesn’t remember and is no longer saved on his phone and can’t change or he needs to enter a code that was sent to an email he no longer has access to, which is also the case if he tries to change his password.

