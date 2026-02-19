Long Distance Boyfriend Asked His Girlfriend To Stop Letting Her Male Friend Sleep Over At Night, But She Accused Him Of Being Paranoid And Said He Was Overreacting

Long-distance relationships can really test boundaries for some couples.

So, what would you do if your partner kept hanging out with someone who had a crush on them, and then they started letting this person spend the night? Would you be okay with it? Or would you get paranoid and try to put a stop to it?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and can’t take it any longer. Here’s what happened.

AITA if i (m26) ask my girl f26 to say no to her friend from staying at her place constantly My girlfriend and I are in a long-distance relationship for the last 2-3 yrs, and were together one year before that. She moved to Canada for her studies and ended up living with her sister. At the college, she made a friend who later proposed to her, knowing she was in a relationship with me. Of course, she rejected him, and told me about it, and that’s when she blocked him after we had a small fight over it.

Later, they became friends again.

But later, he was the only friend she had over there, so she unblocked him, and I allowed it so they could just talk for a necessary purpose only. So, things got normal, and he became a very good FRIEND of hers. She used to go on outings with her sister and him. They have photos together, and all, so I was ok because I knew she was not cheating at all. And anyway, most of the time, she’s on video calls with me.

Then, he started staying over.

Anyway, when he would visit their home, they would all 3 watch tv and have fun. But now, he started sleeping at their place. It’s happened two or three times now. I objected to it, and she accepted. However, she doesn’t know how to refuse letting it happen after he falls asleep, because she feels bad waking him. So, he says there the next morning, too, and leaves at noon.

After their fight, she cut contact.

Now, we had a fight, and she said, “Why are you making a fuss out of it? And why are you so paranoid? ” Then, she said she hasn’t cheated or anything, and he just stayed and slept on the sofa, that’s it. After we had this fight, she went to him at 4 am and told him to never come over again because I don’t like him. Now I can’t tell if I’m just being paranoid. AITA?

Oh wow! It’s easy to see why he was so worried. That’s tough.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do if they were in this situation.

It likely won’t end well.

For this person, it’s to be expected in a relationship.

This reader doesn’t have high hopes for him.

According to this comment, the guy still wants to date the girl.

He’s not wrong, but this is beyond his control, so he has to decide: wait for his girlfriend’s decision or get out now.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.