Man Almost Burns The House Down, So His Roommate Convinces Their Landlord To Evict Him

Imagine living with a roommate who can be quite forgetful and careless. If there were more than one instance that you felt jeopardized your safety, would you find another place to live, talk to the roommate or talk to the landlord?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. He tries to talk to the roommate, but when that doesn’t work, he goes to the landlord. Now, he’s wondering if that was the right decision.

Keep reading to find out how it got to this point.

AITA for Convincing my Landlord to Evict my Roommate? My roommate and I don’t get along. That said, I always tried to tolerate him even when he deliberately does something to bug me, and while I have asked Landlord (he rents out a couple rooms in his house, hence why I literally live with Landlord) to address a few things with him, I never asked for anything as extreme as kicking him out. I even once let a very dumb move go a few months ago.

He left his keys in the door after getting home. While I was absolutely furious, as I am a rather absent minded myself, but even I never did anything so stupid as to leave my keys right in the doorknob where anyone could take them and literally come back at any time to rob the place, I gave him his keys back, and said I’d drop it on the condition he bought a clip keychain with a retractable cord that you could attach to your belt loop He tried to refuse, as he’s a cheapskate, but I told him that I was already informing Landlord of the incident, and if he didn’t do this, I’d have to add that he refused to take steps to prevent a repeat incident. So he grumbled, but still had the clip, albeit not in the most timely manner (it took two weeks).

In this endless pile of hay, the last straw came last night when he could very easily have BURNED THE HOUSE DOWN. You see, Landlord uses an old fashioned propane stove that cooks things with a controlled flame. Roommate was cooking some steak, and rather than put the plastic spatula on a napkin on the counter, he left it on the stove in a precarious position, right next to the flame. I came out of the bathroom, having been showering, just in time to see the now on fire spatula fall to the floor, and in a panic, I immediately ran, picked up the non burning part, and put it in the sink.

I ended up with a painful blister right above my eyebrow, and a ruined shirt as a result of melted plastic having flown up at me when I picked the damn thing up. After cleaning up the mess, luckily no burn marks were on the floor as I had acted on time, I banged on Roommate’s door and unloaded on him, as I was completely furious at the accident. He didn’t seem to care, and simply said that he would buy a new spatula and shirt for me, and didn’t seem to get that it wasn’t about either of those things.

Absolutely done with him, I waited for Landlord to return, sat him down and explained that I no longer felt safe in his home, and either Roommate was to be evicted ASAP, or I would be moving out myself. Landlord, while reluctant to kick out Roommate during a pandemic, nonetheless agreed he was too much of a liability at this point, and wrote up a notice that Roommate now had thirty days to find another place to live. Roommate has begged, but Landlord will not budge. Now he is threatening to sue me for… I don’t even know what he could sue me for, defamation? Anyway, am I overreacting here?

