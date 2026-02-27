Man Always Took The Better Pieces Of Food For Himself When Plating Dinner, So His Partner Called Him Out On It

Cooking for the family deserves recognition.

This man shops and cooks dinner every day for his family. He deliberately takes the better pieces of food when he plates the dinner, and his partner called him out on it.

Is that fair? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for taking “the best pieces” when I serve dinner? I cook dinner every day, or what you could realistically call every day, except for the occasions when we get takeout or something else. I wasn’t directly called a jerk for this, but there was a remark: “You get the better piece, huh?” I feel like when I’m the one who figures out what we’re going to eat, does the grocery shopping, and cooks the dinner, then I may have the right to decide who gets what when plating up. Am I greedy? I want to point out that if we get takeout or something like that, I’ll offer up whatever I think they might like. It’s just that when I cook the meal and such, I feel like I can take the “good cut.”

Cooking dinner has its perks.

Other people in the comments are weighing in.

Here’s a sweet comment.

This one is calling him out.

Here’s an idea.

Here’s a valid perspective.

And some wise words from this one.

Nothing says “I love you” better than giving her the best pieces.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.