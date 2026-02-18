Coworkers Ate Lunch At Denny’s, But A Customer Came In Talking Loudly On Speaker Phone. So They Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine.

Some people don’t know how to respect boundaries and shared spaces.

Speakerphone madness Two years ago, I was with a coworker traveling out west. Midday, we stopped at a Denny’s for lunch. The restaurant was empty. It was the middle of nowhere in Utah. The waitress let us pick our seats. We sat in a corner by a window.

She took our drink orders. Within a minute, a man came into the empty restaurant. He took the booth next to us. He started screaming into his phone. The phone was on speaker.

We sat there getting angrier with every passing second. We listened to this guy argue with his wife about ticket costs on Southwest Airlines. They argued about whether his mother needing wheelchair assistance would allow them all to board early. They argued about long-term parking costs. His wife had her brother join the call. They all started screaming at each other. They were yelling in their native dialect.

My friend and I were giving this guy glares. He just glared back. He kept shouting. So I got up. I took the booth on the other side of the man. His booth was now between my coworker and me. I called my coworker. He immediately understood. He put me on speaker. I put him on speaker. We started shouting at each other.

I yelled that I did not care what time it was. I said I was having French toast. He yelled that he hoped they did the thing. He said he hoped they give you the extra milkshake in the metal cup. The waitress came to our table. She immediately understood what was going on.

The random guy and his family were all agitated. We could hear him yelling louder into his phone. He had one hand over an ear. I was shouting my order through the phone. My coworker was relaying it to the waitress. She was six feet away.

She went along with it. She asked my coworker to ask his friend how he takes his eggs. I yelled asking how he wanted his eggs. He yelled scrambled. This went on for two solid minutes.

The guy stood up. He shouted that we were friggin’ jerks. He stormed out. We were laughing. The waitress was laughing. We gave her a giant tip. We ate in peace. This was my only real petty revenge.

