Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesn’t Have A License Asked To Borrow It

Friendship is important, but safety comes first.

The following story involves a man who recently bought a Honda motorcycle.

His friend wanted to borrow it despite not having a license.

Now, their friendship is on the rocks after a petty disagreement.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA For not letting my friend ride my motorcycle A few weeks ago, I bought a Honda SH125. I really enjoy my bike. The day after I bought it, I showed it to my friend. And he immediately wanted to take it for a spin.

Normally, I’m really a generous person, and we’ve been friends for a while. I said no because he doesn’t have a license nor any riding experience. I got scared that he might hurt himself or wreck the brand new bike.

After my answer, he got mad and kept saying I’m a selfish person. He also said that our friendship was a lie. He backpacks me on the weekends. Sometimes, he still brings up the same topic. He doesn’t talk to me all day when this happens. AITA?

Just because he prioritizes safety doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about the friendship.

