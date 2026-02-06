February 6, 2026 at 8:15 am

Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesn’t Have A License Asked To Borrow It

Man in black jacket parking black Honda Cafe Racer motorcycle

Friendship is important, but safety comes first.

The following story involves a man who recently bought a Honda motorcycle.

His friend wanted to borrow it despite not having a license.

Now, their friendship is on the rocks after a petty disagreement.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA For not letting my friend ride my motorcycle

A few weeks ago, I bought a Honda SH125.

I really enjoy my bike.

The day after I bought it, I showed it to my friend.

And he immediately wanted to take it for a spin.

This man refused his friend’s request.

Normally, I’m really a generous person, and we’ve been friends for a while.

I said no because he doesn’t have a license nor any riding experience.

I got scared that he might hurt himself or wreck the brand new bike.

Now, his friend claims their friendship is a lie.

After my answer, he got mad and kept saying I’m a selfish person.

He also said that our friendship was a lie. He backpacks me on the weekends.

Sometimes, he still brings up the same topic.

He doesn’t talk to me all day when this happens.

AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short, simple, and straightforward!

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.23.19 PM Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesnt Have A License Asked To Borrow It

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.23.34 PM Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesnt Have A License Asked To Borrow It

A motorcycle is even more dangerous, says this user.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.23.59 PM Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesnt Have A License Asked To Borrow It

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.24.22 PM Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesnt Have A License Asked To Borrow It

Finally, this one thinks he should end the friendship.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.24.44 PM Guy Bought A New Motorcycle, But Things Got Complicated When His Friend Who Doesnt Have A License Asked To Borrow It

Just because he prioritizes safety doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about the friendship.

