Man Drove Two Hours To Help A Work Friend Paint His New House, But A Petty Disagreement Over His Choice Of Clothing Ruined Their Plans

AITA for refusing to help my coworker paint his new house in work clothes? I (27M) have a friend from work (31M). We’ve known each other only about two years, but have gotten fairly close. When I moved to a condo a few months ago, he helped me paint. I’ve been meaning to help repay him the favor on a house that he just bought.

But things keep popping up, and we’re in busy season at work. We’re both teachers, and it’s the middle of the year testing period. I have admittedly been pushing it off. Anyway, last Friday he asked me if I wanted to stop by after work and see the house. He doesn’t live there yet, so it would be mostly empty. I could finally get a look at it, and then we could grab dinner and drinks in the area.

I said that’s great. He drove, and I was immediately taken aback that the house was further than I thought. He had said about an hour away. It ended up being close to a two-hour drive with traffic. I tried to enjoy seeing the house, but I was immediately stressed. Because I realized this was going to be a massive out-of-the-way inconvenience to do after work.

He can’t do weekends. That’s when he has custody of his kid. I saw that the paint was already brought. I said since I was already out there why don’t we do it now. He had already prepped the place to be painted. He seemed into the idea. That way, I wouldn’t have to do a whole other trip.

The issue was I was wearing fairly nice work clothes that I didn’t want to mess up. I asked if it was cool if I just wore my undershirt and boxers. He looked at me like I was crazy. He said if I didn’t want to do it then just don’t do it. He said please don’t make dumb excuses.

I felt taken aback. I didn’t think it was unreasonable to not want my clothes to get dirty. I ended up not painting because he wasn’t into the idea. So, I just went home. AITA?

