Homeowner Finds Dog Waste Bag In His Front Yard, So He Looks At Security Cameras And Posts A Picture Of The Culprit In The Private Neighborhood HOA Group

Imagine playing in your front yard with your daughter when she picks something up that you find quite disturbing. It’s a bag that was clearly left behind by someone who was walking their dog.

If you had a picture of the person who left the bag behind, would you feel like it was a good idea or a bad idea to post that picture in your private neighborhood HOA group?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and one of his neighbors thinks he made the wrong decision.

AITA for posting a photo of a minor to a private neighborhood group of 150 HOA members? I just moved into a new construction home and neighborhood. As a neighborhood we have been having a lot of trouble with people choosing to not pick up their dog’s waste. Today I was playing outside with my young daughter and she found a bright green bag and picked it up. It wasn’t till I got closer that I realized that she was squeezing a dog waste bag. I was mad and annoyed that one of my neighbors would be that disrespectful to bag up their dog waste and leave it out.

I went to my security camera to see who created the problem. I was able to get a shot of the person and the dog. Upon seeing the person I realized it matched the same description from another neighbor that posted that morning about the same incident happening in front of their house. I chose to post the photo of the kid to our private HOA group since the previous post with only a description did not gain any traction.

Later that evening I was greeted by my direct neighbor who I have been great with. He informed me that he was friends. With the kids parents and he thought I was out of line posting a photo of a minor. He asked me how I’d feel if someone posted that same photo of one of my children when they were bigger. I told him I’d walk my child to that house have them knock on the door and apologize. My neighbor was adamant that I crossed a line by posting a photo of a minor. While I may not understand the neighbors frustration I did offer to take the photo down and ask that he talk to the family as I have no clue who or where the kid lives in the neighborhood.

AITA for posting the photo of the kid leaving dog waste bag in my yard? Other points of consideration I’m the type of guy who would normally have a face to face conversation, But I don’t know where the kid lives or who his parents were. This happened at least twice this weekend as another neighbor posted a similar incident. I chose a screen grab that was not clear enough to make out the kid’s face rather showed their outfit and and another distinctive item. If you do think I am a jerk what suggestion do you have that I could have dealt with this and got this to stop happening?

Considering it was a grainy picture of the kid’s outfit on a private HOA group, I think it’s perfectly fine. The kid’s parents didn’t complain. I wonder if they’re in the group.

