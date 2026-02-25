Dating App Match Mocked His Date By Suggesting To Take Her Somewhere She Didn’t Want To Go, So She Simply Called The Date Off Without A Second Thought
by Sarrah Murtaza
Oftentimes people will literally show you the red flags they have!
This girl shares how she told a guy she didn’t want particular things for her date and yet he did exactly that.
Check out how she completely called it off.
AITAH for canceling a date over the location?
I, 28f, recently cancelled a second date with someone, 38m, because it felt like a test on his end for how much I would tolerate in the future. I’m wondering if I was too harsh?
Met on a dating app, went out for a coffee. Made loose plans for dinner the following week, and he specifically said dinner several times.
This is where it gets creepy!
When we were discussing said dinner over the next few days, he seemed to want to be the one to do the actual planning.
I was fine with that – I find it rare to have potential partners take initiative with planning these days so I was actually excited.
He asked if I had any dietary restrictions and I let him know that I only have two major requirements – I don’t eat red meat, and I do not drink, as I’m a recovering alcoholic.
I have almost two years sober and we discussed at length during our first date what we are both comfortable in terms of substance use.
She wasn’t expecting things to unfold like that…
I told him directly that I don’t mind if a date has a drink with dinner, but that I will never again touch alcohol again.
I also stressed that I am absolutely not a picky eater and truly love all forms of cuisine, I just am unable to eat red meat for both health and personal reasons – I have a history of cardiac illness and have been advised to stick to poultry and fish.
The night before the date, he tells me that he’s made a reservation at a spot I hadn’t heard of. I looked it up and texted him a link asking if I had the correct place because it was a cocktail lounge.
He replied that it was correct – he liked their small bites menu.
She knew she had to opt out of this…
I checked the menu and the were only a few options – a meat and cheese board, with only two cheeses and four meats, (no substitutions for extra cheese instead of the meat allowed per the menu), a pepperoni pizza, a burger, and a cheese pizza.
I wasn’t that upset, but was a bit confused that it was a cocktail lounge with only one option that I could enjoy.
While I was still looking at the menu, he texted again to say that he thought we could go to that lounge for dinner and then head to a nearby art themed bar for a nightcap. At that point I was honestly pretty thoroughly confused.
Neither location were truly restaurants – they were bars, and he was fully aware that I’m a recovering alcoholic. I genuinely am okay at restaurants that have alcohol options, but I was honestly a little godsmacked at the suggestion of two bars.
She wasn’t going to give in to his suggestions!
Not restaurants with alcohol options. These are, first and foremost, bars.
I decided to take the evening to think about it but texted him the next day that I didn’t think moving forward with a date was a good plan.
My gut instinct was that if he chose a date location that violated the only two restrictions I gave, it was a test to see how much I’d put aside my wants and needs in the future.
We live in a major city and I want to stress that there’s *hundreds* of really incredible options for food here. I would have been fine with quite literally anything else that was mostly restaurant-service focused and had a couple non-red meat options.
She finally decided to make a decision for herself!
It was the fact that both spots he chose were strictly bars, and the food that they did have left me with one single option.
He responded kind of strangely after I let him know I didn’t think we were a good match as well – he said “we’ll leave it at that ✌️” and nothing else.
Now I’m doubting myself. My friends have said I’m not crazy for thinking the choices were strange at best and inconsiderate or intentional at worst. But I wanted to get objective opinions from folks I don’t know too.
What do we think, Reddit? Was this actually a red flag or am I overreacting?
She’s wondering if she did the right thing!
For what it’s worth, I’m also not desperate to date or have a partner.
I own a successful small business and have a fantastic group of friends as well as several hobbies that I’m dedicated to, and I have my own home – I am in no rush to settle down, especially for the wrong person.
GEEZ! That’s so weird!
Why would the guy not pay attention to obvious details?
Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.
This user knows this date was probably taunting this girl!
This user knows this guy is a walking red flag!
This user would have taken this situation as an insult!
This user applauds this girl for standing up for herself.
This user knows this guy was up to something shady!
Somebody’s being really weird here!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.