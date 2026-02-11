Man Gets A Phone Call That Turns Out To Be A Wrong Number From A Fax Machine, But It Takes Awhile To Get The Situation Straightened Out

Do you remember the days of landline phones and fax machines? I barely do, but in case you don’t know, fax machines make really loud and annoying noises which are especially horrible if the fax machine accidentally calls a phone. Those loud noises directly in your ear are worse than an alarm clock.

If you answered the phone and heard the loud sounds of a fax machine, would you hang up and forget about it, or would you do some digging to find out who was trying to send a fax to your phone number?

In this story, one person is in this situation and decides to do some digging. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Not a snowballs chance in a cat scanner My phone rang one morning at 5 am (landline) and when I picked it up I got a fax squeal in my ear. (ow) . I hung up – 5 minutes later it rang again. Hung up, Third time was the charm and I left it off the hook and went back to sleep.

Later when I got up, i looked at my call history and did a google search on the number. Turned out it was the fax for a private CT Scan clinic in Ontario. I called them to find out why the hell they were trying to fax me at 5 am. The rep that answered tried hard to understand but it was clear English was not her first language. Every time I said anything , she responded in a mix of broken English and Hindi while growing more and more confused. I am NOT faulting her for her English. I only wish I spoke Hindi or any other language as well as our new Canadians speak English.

Finally she seemed to have an inspiration because she said – boss? I said , supervisor? her – yes yes boss!

click – hold music- new lady who blessedly spoke clear English. After explaining to her why I was calling and giving her my phone number, she did some digging and came back on the line VERY apologetic . Turns out they had a bunch of CT scan results to send to a certain doctors office for patients . Doctors number was identical to mine except their Area Code was 905 and mine is 902. Yep. I was fax bombed because of a typo. we laughed and she fixed it. Never got called again lmao.

