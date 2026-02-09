Man Inherited His Grandfather’s Beach House And Decided To Turn It Into An Airbnb Accommodation, But Now His Sister Is Accusing Him Of Being Greedy

Inheritance can bring out unexpected family conflict.

The following story is about a man who inherited his grandfather’s beach house in California.

After months of letting his sister stay in the beach house for free, rising taxes forced him to make a financial decision.

When her sister learned that she had to start paying rent, tensions and accusations of greed sparked.

Let's take a closer look!

AITA for turning the home I inherited into an Airbnb? My sister thought it would be a “family home” forever. About six months or so ago, my grandpa died. For simplicity’s sake, let’s say his estate is worth about $1.5 million. In his will, he said that my sister, my cousin, and I will each get a third of the share. His estate was basically two cash amounts. And the other share was his beach home in California.

This man got the beach house in California.

Basically, the oldest got to pick which they wanted. Then the second oldest picked, and the youngest, which was me, picked last. I got the beach house. My sister and cousin got $500k. For the last six months, I’ve allowed my sister to stay in the house whenever she likes.

He has decided to rent it out through Airbnb.

I just got my first tax bill. I either have to sell it or start making some income off it. After talking to the real estate agent, I’ve decided the best course of action is to put it on Airbnb. That way, I can still use it if I like. My sister can pay me to use it if she still wants to go there. Basically, there’s not someone renting full-time.

Now, his sister is furious.

My sister is furious with me for so many reasons. First of all, I know she’s upset because she can no longer use the house for free. But she’s also telling me that I’m basically becoming a rent-seeking capitalist. She says I am going to ruin the neighborhood. She says it has been a total classic surf neighborhood since the 1950s.

She continued to send him angry messages.

She has written me angry email after angry email after angry email. She has called me all sorts of names. She also says it’s not fair because her inheritance is gone for her debts. She says I still make money from mine. She also says that if she had chosen the house, I could stay there any time I want.

Now, he feels guilty and is wondering if he was in the wrong.

She’s my older sister. I’ve always been impressionable to the things she says to me. I’m feeling a lot of guilt and shame for what she told me. Am I the jerk here?

Let's check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

I think she is being selfish, says this one.

Short and simple.

People are siding with him and calling out the sister.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Free vacations feel great… right up until the tax bill shows up.

