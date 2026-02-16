Boyfriend Just Wanted Good Ol’ Chicken Wings On His Birthday, But His Girlfriend Thought He Should Want Something New

Sometimes, disagreements get a little more dramatic than they need to be. But what would you do if it started because you knew what you wanted for your birthday and they… disagreed?

In this story, a man shares that he just wanted chicken wings on his birthday, but his girlfriend kept arguing with him about it.

Did he say anything wrong?

Let’s see how things played out.

AITA For wanting to get wings on my bday? My girlfriend (F21) asked what I wanted to do for my 25th birthday and offered to treat me to dinner. She also invited her parents since they were both off. Initially, I said I wanted to try something new, but after looking at a few spots, I wasn’t feeling any of them. I decided to stick with my two safe options: sushi or wings.

He knows what he likes, but it wouldn’t be so easy to get it.

Since her parents work at a sushi bar and she doesn’t like sushi, I opted for wings at Buffalo Wild Wings She immediately pushed back, asking, ‘But you’ve had that before; don’t you want something new?’ I told her I genuinely just wanted wings. She started sending links to other places, insisting she wanted something with rice and chicken.

They ended up arguing on his birthday.

When I told her I wasn’t interested, she got mad, called me a ‘brat’ and ‘ungrateful,’ and even accused me of trying to manipulate her. She eventually brought up that I couldn’t afford the dinner I suggested myself. We didn’t talk for the rest of my birthday. My mom and grandma ended up getting me wings and a gift instead. She is still ignoring me, even at work. AITA?

Yikes! It’s great that other women in his life made sure his birthday was a nice day.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

Simple like that.

She sounds controlling.

Sad, but true.

He needs to consider this.

Exactly.

It’s almost like she thinks this is a red flag.

He is suspiciously satisfied with the simple things in life!

