Man Opened A Package Meant For Her Sister Without Second Thought, But She Freaked Out When She Learned What He Did And A Huge Family Drama Erupted

Respect means not opening delivery packages that aren’t in your name.

The following story involves a man who received a package in her sister’s name.

He opened it without a second thought, just like what he had been doing for years with no issue.

But this time, he faced an explosive phone call and lots of hate messages.

AITA for opening the Christmas gift my sister bought our parents by accident when I didn’t know it was a gift? We live in a gated community. The way it works is that we have to go down to the gate to pick up packages. Instead of them being delivered directly to us.

This man opened the package meant for his sister.

One of the deliveries was a single box addressed to my sister. I thought it was something my parents ordered from her, since she lives in a bigger city. They said it wasn’t. So I brought everything inside. I put the box on the couch. I opened it without giving it much thought. I have done this so many times before with no issues.

His sister freaked out and started yelling at him.

I told my parents what it was. I called my sister to check if she had ordered some pillows. When I say this, the girl freaked out. I mean she had a complete meltdown. She started yelling at me over the phone. She claimed it wasn’t in my name, and that I shouldn’t have opened it. I have done this so many times before and nobody complained.

She bombarded him with hate messages.

She said that since I don’t have a job yet, I don’t understand what it’s like to spend money on something nice for someone. She said it was upsetting to have someone else open it. She got especially furious that I told my parents what it was. I had no idea it was a gift. Everything inside the box was completely untouched. She bombarded my phone for the next hour or so. It was genuinely over 100 messages.

He defended himself.

I told her I can’t read minds. I told her I was told to open it. She texted me that she was crying. She said I should use my brain for once. I told her once again I couldn’t have known. My mom and I both agreed to tell her something to calm her down. We told her that I only “spoiled the gift” to my dad. That was a lie, by the way.

Now, she’s not talking to him.

Eventually, she asked me to send a picture of the box. I did. She called me. We somewhat insulted each other for about three minutes. She hung up on me again. We haven’t talked since Saturday. So, AITA? I did not know.

Some boxes carry pillows, and others carry drama.

