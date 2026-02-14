Tenant Received A Package That Was Wrongly Delivered To His Unit, But His Neighbor Wasn’t Pleased He Turned It In To The Building Office

Apartment living often comes with shared responsibilities.

The following story involves a man who received a neighbor’s package that was wrongly delivered to his unit.

To take the responsibility off his hands, he chose to turn it in to the building office.

But when the neighbor came looking for it later, his decision didn’t go over well.

AITA for returning a neighbor’s package instead of holding onto it? I (29M) live in an apartment building where packages are sometimes delivered to the wrong unit. Normally, if I recognize the name, I’ll take it over or text the person if I have their number. Last week, a package addressed to another tenant in the building was left outside my door. It wasn’t small, and I didn’t know the neighbor personally.

There’s also been a recent issue in our building with packages going missing. Management has warned us about this. I checked the label and saw it had been misdelivered. Instead of keeping it inside my apartment, I took it straight to the building office. I handed it to the front desk so they could log it and notify the correct tenant.

Later that evening, the neighbor knocked on my door asking if I had seen their package. I told them I had turned it in to the office. They seemed annoyed. They said I should have just held onto it or brought it to their unit. Instead of making it harder for them to track it down. They also mentioned that the office had already closed by the time they got home. Now, they had to wait until the next day to retrieve it.

I apologized but explained that I didn’t feel comfortable keeping someone else’s delivery in my apartment. This was especially true given the recent thefts. They left clearly irritated. Now, I’m wondering if I was being overly cautious and created unnecessary inconvenience. When I could have just helped directly. So, AITA for returning the package to the office instead of holding onto it?

