Man Refused To Let His Girlfriend’s Mother Enter His Apartment After She Spent Years Sabotaging Their Relationship, But His Girlfriend Got Upset And Was Offended By The Whole Thing

AITA for not letting my girlfriend’s mother into my apartment? My girlfriend and I have been together for almost five years. We started dating in high school when we were 15. We’re now 19 and live together in my apartment. Recently, her mother decided to visit us, but I told her I didn’t want her in my apartment.

Just so you understand, this woman has been ruining our lives and our relationship the entire time my GF and I were together. She forbade us from seeing each other, so my girlfriend had to lie and say she was going to see her friends, so we could see each other. She hated me for no reason, saying I was crazy because I dyed my hair black and that I had mental issues because I didn’t smile in photos. You know, this is complete nonsense. I’m not a junkie or a freak. I come from a normal family, I’m finishing college and have a well-paying job, but she doesn’t care at all.

The first time I saw her in person was when I was walking my girlfriend home. She and my girlfriend’s father apparently went out to the store (her dad, by the way, is a cool and chill guy), and we had a conversation that went something like this: “You know, you shouldn’t worry about her like that. She got a bad grade at school today.” To which I replied, “You know, I still love her, no matter what grades she gets.” Her mom launched into a five-minute lecture about how I shouldn’t throw around such words, because girls take them literally. She was too dense to realize that we were dating and genuinely in love. We’d been together for over a year at that point.

Another time, I had severe food poisoning, vomiting farther than I could see, and ended up being taken away in an ambulance with a fever of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) while vomiting *****. Because I vomited so much, my mucous membranes and gastrointestinal tract were severely damaged, and Streptococcus bacteria entered my bloodstream, causing sepsis and septicemia. My girlfriend’s mother forbade her from visiting me while I was lying there, literally *****, because she “doesn’t want her to get infected” (sepsis is not contagious).

I could go on and on with this list, but in short, she was always trying to sabotage our relationship and was a terrible mother in general. And recently, when my girlfriend and I finally moved in together, she decided she could come to MY house whenever she wanted. I told her I didn’t want her anywhere near my house and that she wasn’t welcome there. In the end, my girlfriend got offended and said I was being mean. AITA?

