Man Refuses To Chip In $20 For A Coworker’s Birthday Gift Since She Works In Another Department, But Now Everyone In The Office Is Calling Him “That Guy”

AITA for refusing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday gift when I barely know them? I’m (30M) and I work in a mid-sized office, about 30-ish people total. Last week, Susan (48F) went around the office saying we were all chipping in for a birthday gift for a coworker (Jenna 38F or 37F, not sure). Anyways, she works in a different department than me, and while I recognize her face, we’ve maybe exchanged a few hellos in the hallway. We don’t work together and have never talked outside of that.

Susan (the organizer) suggested everyone pitch in $20 for a gift card and a cake.. I didn’t respond at first. Later that day, Susan stopped by my desk and asked if I was in. I said I was going to pass, since I don’t really know Jenna and don’t usually participate in office gift collections unless it’s someone I work closely with.

She looked surprised and said, “It’s just $20”. I told her I get that.. but it feels weird to me to pay for gifts for people I don’t have a relationship with. She kind of brushed it off and said okay, but after that things felt awkward. Since then, a couple coworkers have been noticeably colder toward me, one even joked that I’m “that guy” (meaning who doesn’t put $20 in).

Anyways I’m starting to wonder if I broke some unspoken office rule and came off as cheap or antisocial. I don’t mind celebrating people I actually work with, but I also don’t think gift giving should be mandatory, especially for someone I barely know. AITA?

