Man Returned From Saudi Arabia With Souvenirs For His Mom And Wife, But It Caused Tension At Home When His Wife Learned The Gifts Were Identical

Bringing home souvenirs can sometimes create more drama than joy.

The following story involves a man who returned from a business trip in Saudi Arabia.

He decided to buy local souvenirs for his wife and mom.

But his wife’s reaction was unexpected when she learned the gifts were identical.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for buying the same presents for my wife and my mom from my work trip? My wife and I aren’t seeing eye to eye on this. I returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. I was sent by my company for a business trip. It was a good trip. Work went smooth. I got to see Jeddah, which was good.

This man bought local stuff in the Middle East to bring home.

I had mild anxiety about what was happening in the Middle East. That was aside from the trip itself. While there, I bought some local stuff to bring home. This was the first time anyone in my immediate family, I think, had gone to the Middle East. I bought rugs, some decoration pieces, dates, and some local perfumes.

He bought the same things for his wife and mom.

My mom lives close to us. We have a good relationship with her. When I was buying something, I bought two of them. I bought the same thing for my mom as I did for my wife. I thought this was a good idea. I thought both of them could get something from there.

His wife got annoyed when she learned this.

When I returned, I gave my wife what I had bought for her. I mentioned that the rest was for my mom. She got annoyed. She said that it wasn’t right for me to have bought her and my mom the exact same stuff. She was happy about the gifts when I was giving them to her. She was especially happy about the perfumes.

He explained that it’s the first time someone in their family had gone to the Middle East.

When I told her the others were for my mom, her mood soured. I told her it was the first time someone my mom was close enough to had gone to that part of the world. I said that was why I wanted to bring her something. That didn’t work.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong to do so.

AITA? I didn’t go above and beyond for my mom at the expense of my wife. I bought them the same things. I tried to do right by both.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Some people think souvenirs from a loved one are a competition to win.

