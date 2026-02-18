Man Unknowingly Booked A Room From A Scammer, So He Taught The “Landlord” A Lesson After Being Threatened With Additional Costs

Finding reliable accommodation can be challenging, especially if you encounter a scammer.

In this story, a man booked an Airbnb room in a German city.

He was expecting a proper apartment with Wi-Fi and a kitchen window.

Instead, he was given a dirty student dorm with unreasonable rules, threats, and insults.

Let’s take a closer look.

You try to con me, I report you everywhere I needed a room for six weeks in a big German city. I went on Airbnb in September and found a room. The Airbnb description said it had Wi-Fi, a window in the kitchen, and was close to where I would be working. I got along with the owner, exchanged numbers, and asked whether we could find a solution without Airbnb. We agreed that I would pay directly and avoid Airbnb fees.

This man arrived at the location, and it didn’t match the listing.

On November 2, I suddenly received a new address for the apartment. When I arrived, I found out he was renting out a student dorm room. This was never mentioned in the description. There was no Wi-Fi, the photos didn’t match, and the apartment was very dirty. I needed the room, so I paid him the agreed amount. This was the same price we had agreed on for the original Airbnb apartment.

He was confronted with unreasonable rules.

Immediately, I was confronted with his rules. No guests, and if he found out, I would have to pay. If the apartment was dirty, he would charge me extra. These were presented as threats.

He was also threatened with additional costs and insults.

Over the following weeks, every time I raised an issue, he threatened me with extra costs and insulted me. I then started digging and found out he was a subtenant of a subtenant of a subtenant. He had found the student apartment only five days before I moved in. He lied to the tenant above him, saying I was a friend. He paid around 400 Euros for the whole period while charging me 800 euros. He never mentioned Airbnb.

He reported the “landlord” to the German authorities.

He is a student and openly bragged about running illegal Airbnbs as a side hustle alongside his studies. He is not allowed to do this because his visa does not permit it. Because the insults and threats continued, I reported his Airbnbs to the German Ordnungsamt. The city has a platform to report illegal Airbnbs. And it was easy since all six of his listings were visible on his Airbnb profile.

He also made sure that the finance officers knew about his illegal business activities.

I also reported him to the German finance authorities, as they investigate untaxed business activity. Finally, I sent all screenshots to the police under the categories of insult, threats, and blackmail. Also, I know his visa is valid till 2026. So he’ll have fun trying to explain why he wasn’t studying.

Some scammers think they can always get away with their dirty tricks.

