Man Who Worked At A Call Center Assisted A Woman Who Wanted To Adopt A Dog, But He Couldn’t Find Her Details In The System

Woman has no affiliation with us, loses it and blames us anyway I used to work in a call centre for a large dog charity. We had adoption centres nationwide. We only had one call centre supporting all of them. I was lucky enough to receive a call from a woman saying she had received an email. It was about a dog she had successfully been matched with. She wanted to arrange a meet.

This man tried to pull up the caller’s account to verify.

No problem. I would love that for you. Now, our phone systems would automatically bring up a person’s account if the phone number matched. Hers did not bring anything up. This was strange already. If she had been matched with a dog, she would have usually given us her details in her application days or weeks previous.

He tried to check with the adoption partner, but they couldn’t verify it either.

Sometimes, it is the partner calling. We do not always have their number saved. So I do some manual searching. Nothing comes up. Nothing for her or her husband comes up on our database. This is very strange again. I ask her which adoption centre the dog is in. I put her on hold and call them to see if there has been a blip in the system. Maybe they have her details. Maybe it is not saved properly for us to see.

He found out it was from a different dog rescue center.

They have no idea who she is. They have no idea who the dog she is talking about is. Great. I go back to her and ask her to read the email to me. Right there at the end, clear as day, it is from a different dog rescue. It is a very different name. It is not at all associated with us.

The caller completely lost it.

I politely point this out. She loses it at me. She starts throwing accusations that we do not want to give her a dog. She says this is why no one adopts from rescues. I try to interject. I say we would happily help her find a dog.

It took 30 minutes for him to recover.

This one is not with us. It is with this other rescue. She is not having it. She starts swearing at me. Her husband is also yelling at me in the background. So I just give up. I shut up. I wait for her to inevitably slam the phone down. It took me a good 30 minutes to recover from that one.

Always double-check the sender before barking at the wrong call centre.

