Credit Card Customer Service Rep Tries To Keep A Straight Face During His Job, But It’s A Daily Struggle Due To All The Wild Questions

Working at a call center is just taking calls and following a script, right?

Maybe the occasional angry caller? Nope.

It’s even harder than that already sounds.

Let’s read about a call center employee’s greatest nuisance: dumb questions.

More dumb things uttered by my credit card customers. Customer: I can’t believe you guys charged me $46.72 in interest when my balance is barely $200. Me: I’m looking at your bill and I don’t show that we charged you any interest. Customer: Well I’m looking right at it. It’s right there on July 17th. Me: Do you mean the charge marked “Payless Shoes”? Customer: Yeah, that’s the one. Me: That’s not interest, that’s a charge made at Payless Shoes. Customer: How can you be so sure?

The employee must be up to something!

Customer: I just got my new card but there seems to be a couple issues here. First of all, you completely misspelled my name. “It has my neighbor’s name on it. Plus you guys seem to be using his address.”

And that’s not even the worst one.

Customer: I don’t plan on paying my bill with you guys for a couple months, so I need you to shut off the interest and late payment fees. Customer: I can’t believe you closed my account just because I was late one time. Is that any way to do business? Note: She was counting a nine month stint of nonpayment as “one time”. Customer: I’m tired of you guys constantly giving me late fees and shutting off my card. This happens almost every single month. So what if I don’t pay my bills, does that make me some sort of deadbeat?

The things they imply and ask are just baffling.

Customer: Is my card still good? I need to use it tonight. Me: Were you aware that your account has been in collections for the past two years? Customer: Yeah, I know about that. But is my card still good? Customer: I don’t understand why you guys closed my account. I’ve been working very closely with your collections department for almost three years now.

They don’t get how things work…

Customer: I went through your automated system, and it would only listed off charges up until today. What I need to know is what things I’ll be charging to my account next month. Me: Ma’am, we have no way of determining what you are buying next month. Customer: Well, how the hell do you expect me to make up my budget for next month? Customer: Does my bill include charges from things I am buying in the future?

Not even the employees can keep a straight face.

Customer: You guys are idiots. I only get paid on the 1st of every month and your bill doesn’t arrive until the 10th of each month. “By that time, I’ve spent my entire paycheck. You guys aren’t going to see a single red cent until you get your act together and start acting right.” Note: I had to hit the mute button really quick on this one so he wouldn’t hear me laughing. The man had a certain passion in his voice that made me realize that he truly believed we were the screw ups.

It shouldn’t be so complicated.

Customer: Do you realize someone put a message on your website saying the website is down for updates? Also, I haven’t been able to log in to your website. Me: It’s okay, we put that message there. Customer: Why? Me: To let you know that our website is down for updates and you won’t be able to log in. Customer: Ooooooohhhhhhhh.

*Sigh*

Me: I’m sorry, but our website is down right now for updates. But it will be up in about two hours. Customer: Which time zone will those two hours take place in? Me: Umm, all of them. Also this: Me: Our website will be back up in about an hour. Customer: An hour? How long is that in my time zone?

Sometimes, you just have to take it one “are you fricking kidding me?!” at a time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

‘Um, y-you need to pay the credit card company back, sir.’

Someone shares a joke.

Verified ✔️

Yup.

Or credit cards.

They ARE taking advantage of people.

It’s easier to get a credit card than to learn how to use it properly.

Navigating this without insulting the customers is a challenge in itself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.