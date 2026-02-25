Homeowner’s Neighbors Keep Parking Illegally And Blocking The Plow But Talking To Them Didn’t Help, So He Used A Snowblower To Bury Their Car And Make A Statement

It would be so easy if issues and misunderstandings could always be solved by simply talking, but alas.

In today’s story, a man shares that he tried talking to his neighbors about how they were parking their car but since that didn’t work, he had to resort to more drastic measures.

Would you have done the same in his situation?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for snowing in my neighbors illegally parked car? One of my neighbors has a kid that likes to park on a ‘no parking’ side on my street, it just happens to be next to the end of my driveway. I live in Boston and last Sunday we got slammed. My town got 20 inches. This kid leaves his car on the street and the town sucks at towing. The plow came down and to avoid the car, basically missed my whole side.

He already tried the civilized approach.

I have talked to the neighbor before about this. In good weather it makes pulling out difficult for me, but they don’t care. Anyway, I go out to snow blow and the wind was blowing in the direction of the car, so I turn my chute over to that direction. I had to not just do my driveway but the street were the plow missed. The stream eventually landed on his car, accidentally at first.

But he has something to confess…

I then said ‘screw it’ and just had the chute directed at their car at all times. I added more snow to the driver’s side, right up the sidewalk, which I did not snowblow. The snow piled up on the passenger’s side from the plow going back the other way. By the time I was done it was pretty buried. I went out the next day, on Monday, to do some more clean up and the kid was trying to shovel himself out.

How the tables have turned!

He said something about getting snowed/dumped on and my reply was that he should not have parked there to begin with. He asked if he could borrow the snow blower to get himself out and I said no. The mother came over later to complain and threaten me with the damage and I told her to call the cops and closed the door on her. I know she’s not going to call them, as they were parked illegally and they would probably give the kid a big fine for both the parking and being there in a storm. We are not close or on good terms, so I did not care much either way. AITA?

I guess that, sometimes, karma needs a little hand.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Some people only care when it affects them.

