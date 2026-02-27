Man’s Partner Wants To Talk About Her Day But She Keeps Interrupting His Video Games Or Shows, So He Decided To Just Give Up His Alone Time And Now She Feels Like An Inconvenience

Most people need some alone time to recharge, especially when you’re a parent. But what happens when you no longer have quality time with your partner?

AITA for not playing video games or watching any engaging shows while SO is awake because I get annoyed when interrupted? I am 38/M living with my SO of 8 years and our daughter(7) and we have her other 3 kids(17/F, 16/m, and 14/m) about half the time. She works first shift and gets home around 4 pm and goes to bed about 9 pm. We usually both help with dinner and I do my best to keep the kids to a low roar so she can play a few hours of games at night (Sims, Animal Crossing, etc). I would also play a video game or watch YouTube videos most of the time, as we have side by side tv setups in living room.

I tend to get deeply focused on whatever it is I’m doing and get annoyed easily if I get interrupted. My SO frequently will start talking to me about her day, or a book she is reading while I’m focused on something else and notice I was annoyed by my facial expression and get upset. I didn’t say anything or sigh, or any other outward sign that I was annoyed. Just my face, unintentionally. This would cause a big argument that at times lasted days.

After this happened a few times I stopped playing or watching anything engaging while she was still awake to prevent the entire situation. If I’m not engaged in a task, I can’t be interrupted and therefore, won’t be annoyed, right? This has been working well, until tonight. I had put on an 8 minute video after we had spent about an hour talking and making dinner, and she interrupted, told me stories about her work for a while, then noticed my face looked annoyed, and I was slightly annoyed at her timing but that’s all.

We started arguing and I told her about how I haven’t been doing engaging tasks while she’s awake to prevent this exactly and she is now upset to find out this information, but I don’t know why. I feel like I made the most logical choice to prevent an argument and it was working for the most part. AITA?

She sounds like she misses him, while he needs some extra time alone.

