Manufacturing Line Worker Claimed Cleaning Solvents Gave Him A Pimple, So He Walked Away From A Brand New Job

Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but not every inconvenience is a workplace hazard.

So when a newly hired manufacturing worker quit after developing a single forehead pimple and blamed it on “chemical exposure,” his supervisor was left stunned.

Coworker resigned after getting a Pimple. We hired a new guy last month to work on our manufacturing line. The job description included working with machinery in a temperature- and humidity-controlled space. The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol. That was the extent to which he would be involved with chemical solvents.

After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals. The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead. He said he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore, it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work, and he couldn’t work with us any longer.

