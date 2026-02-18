Rough Neighbor Didn’t Like The Way A Couple Parked Their Cars, So They Pranked Him And Parked Sideways To Get On His Nerves

Getting along with your neighbors is like getting along with your partner: do your best to keep it nice and easy, and everything will work out smoothly!

Don’t park like that again. “We have a two car garage but it’s full of stuff so we park in the driveway. My husband always parks his truck on the right and I park my car on the left. No reason, just habit. Anyway, one day (for reasons I forget) hubby parks on the left side, so when I get home I just put my car on the right. Our neighbor across the street (we’ll call him Fang) was a big and dangerous-looking kind of guy, an amply tattooed member of a notorious motorcycle club but really not a troublemaker, and we were on good terms with him because better good than bad, right? Actually, he was a good neighborhood watch because he had no qualms about marching up to anyone or anything out of place and calling it out.

Fang must have been the sort who likes things predictable and orderly because he came over and told hubby that it really messed him up to see our cars parked like that, and perhaps we shouldn’t park like that again. So, late that night / early morning we crept outside and moved the cars. It took a bit of maneuvering but we had time and motivation to get the cars repositioned in the drive… sideways… facing in opposite directions. All was quiet the next morning. We opened the door and found a photograph (remember those?) on our doorstep, taken with an instant camera (remember those?).

It was a picture of Fang aiming at hubby’s truck. In the end, we all had a good laugh about it and no one was harmed in the making of this film.”

It’s always a good thing when neighbors can have some light-hearted fun with each other!

