New Neighbors Kept Blasting Loud Music At All Hours Of The Day, So A Tenant And His Roommate Introduced Them To Mr. Ozzy Osbourne

Living in an apartment means getting to know your neighbor’s habits, whether they make your life easier or not.

In this case, a man shares how they dealt with neighbors who insisted on listening to loud “music”. It was with style.

Let’s read the whole story.

Apartment living at its worst This was back in 1990, when I was 18. I had moved into an apartment building for the first time & after a few months “the jerks” moved in below me. They would crank their gawd awful excuse for music at all hours. I tried asking them nicely, twice, to keep it down.

Talking didn’t help one bit.

After that failed, I involved the cops, and they just turned it up louder after the cops left & started banging their ceiling (my floor) with a broom handle or something. By this point I had met some of my neighbors who also hated the jerks & warned them of my plan ahead of time. We were able to figure out that the jerks were quiet during the daytime, afternoons specifically.

It was go time.

My roommate & I carefully laid his 4-5′ speaker towers face down on the floor at 10 am. I then proceeded to blast my Ozzy Osborne – set to repeat. They went ballistic banging the ceilings, and I could hear them shouting. They tried banging on my door & we refused to answer it. We turned it down around 1 pm. The next time they cranked their music, we immediately did the Ozzy thing & they turned theirs down. Point, set, match. 😁

You get what you give!

People who disturb other people’s peace usually don’t enjoy peace for too long, either.

