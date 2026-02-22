New Year New You? Not For This Adorable Cat Who Is Not Interested In New Year’s Resolutions

New Year’s is a great time to make changes in your life, which is why New Year’s resolutions are so popular (even if most people don’t stick with them).

One TikToker made a whole whiteboard filled with things she wanted to change in her life, but her cat had other ideas.

The video shows her whiteboard with “2026” written at the top and a bunch of goals. Unfortunately, her cat was sitting in front of the board, pawing at it, which was erasing all her writing.

The caption to the video reads, “Now that’s a cat who has absolutely no time for this new year, new goals nonsense.”

The cat is already living its best life, no reason to change.

The TikToker says, “No. You’re rubbing them all off!”

But she laughs at it, so at least she knows it is funny.

And maybe she is looking for an excuse to avoid some of those goals.

The cat just keeps going at it with the owner laughing and finally saying, “Brilliant. No new goals this year eh? Nope. That’s a year down the pump.”

Hey – with a cat like that, there is no need for new goals.

Unless she wants to sign it up for cat behavior lessons.

Watch the very cute video for yourself below.

The people in the comments fully support the cat.

This person knows what the cat is thinking.

No need for change, I’m purrrfect.

This commenter has it exactly right.

This cat is already living its best life, no need for resolutions.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.