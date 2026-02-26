‘Oh to be seen, understood, and included.’ – A Boy Who Speaks ASL Has A Heartwarming Interaction With A Chick-fil-A Employee

Folks, prepare to have a HUGE smile planted on your face!

A mom named Callie posted a video of her son Luca, who is hard of hearing, interacting with a Chick-fil-A worker named Moises and it melted cold, cold hearts all across the TikTok world.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He’s hard of hearing. We use ASL to communicate.”

The worker then signed to Luca and asked him his name.

And Luca signed his name for the first time!

The boy’s mom was very happy about this sweet encounter.

The video’s caption reads, “Oh to be seen, understood, and included. This is community. This is love. This is what inclusion looks like. Thank you to this man for seeing my son.”

Here’s the video.

@thelacouple Oh to be seen, understood, and included 🤍 This is community. This is love. This is what inclusion looks like… and my mom felt melts everytime. Thank you to this man for seeing my son 🥹🤟 ♬ original sound – theLAcouple

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This is the heartwarming story you need to see today!

