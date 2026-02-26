February 26, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘Oh to be seen, understood, and included.’ – A Boy Who Speaks ASL Has A Heartwarming Interaction With A Chick-fil-A Employee

by Matthew Gilligan

man using sign language

TikTok/@thelacouple

Folks, prepare to have a HUGE smile planted on your face!

A mom named Callie posted a video of her son Luca, who is hard of hearing, interacting with a Chick-fil-A worker named Moises and it melted cold, cold hearts all across the TikTok world.

man using sign language

TikTok/@thelacouple

The video’s text overlay reads, “He’s hard of hearing. We use ASL to communicate.”

The worker then signed to Luca and asked him his name.

man using sign language

TikTok/@thelacouple

And Luca signed his name for the first time!

The boy’s mom was very happy about this sweet encounter.

The video’s caption reads, “Oh to be seen, understood, and included. This is community. This is love. This is what inclusion looks like. Thank you to this man for seeing my son.”

man using sign language

TikTok/@thelacouple

Here’s the video.

@thelacouple

Oh to be seen, understood, and included 🤍 This is community. This is love. This is what inclusion looks like… and my mom felt melts everytime. Thank you to this man for seeing my son 🥹🤟

♬ original sound – theLAcouple

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

The man behind the counter weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.54.29 PM Oh to be seen, understood, and included. A Boy Who Speaks ASL Has A Heartwarming Interaction With A Chick fil A Employee

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.55.08 PM Oh to be seen, understood, and included. A Boy Who Speaks ASL Has A Heartwarming Interaction With A Chick fil A Employee

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 2.55.28 PM Oh to be seen, understood, and included. A Boy Who Speaks ASL Has A Heartwarming Interaction With A Chick fil A Employee

This is the heartwarming story you need to see today!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter