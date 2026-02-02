Older Sister Had Her Mother Set Noise Limits On Younger Sister’s Late-Night Parties, But Now She Feels Like She’s Ruining Her Sister’s College Experience For The Sake Of Her Health

Living arrangements can sour quickly when one person’s fun starts interrupting another person’s sleep.

So, what would you do if your sibling’s last-minute holiday party turned into loud karaoke right below your room on a night that you really needed to get some rest? Would you just ignore it because it’s just one night? Or would you wait until the morning and have your mom put some new rules in place so it doesn’t happen again?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and decides she won’t hear another of her sister’s parties. Here’s what happened.

AITA for putting restrictions on my (16f) sister’s parties? I (18f) have a rather early and rather strict bedtime due to medication that I’m on, and unfortunately, staying up later (even for one night) is not ideal for my health. Anyway, my sister and her friends had planned a Christmas party that was supposed to be at someone else’s house. For reasons unknown to me, the location was changed at the last minute to our house. Cool, whatever, I’m going out for a few hours anyway, so they can do what they like.

It was hard to sleep while they were doing karaoke.

When I got home at about 8 pm, they were all hanging out on the sofa, talking and laughing. Brilliant love that for them. By 9 pm, I was in bed ready to sleep. The issue? Now they all wanted to do some very loud karaoke right below my bedroom. I shut my door and turned my fan on, but unfortunately, they were impressively loud, and the sound still carried crystal clear into my room. So when my mother went downstairs to get a drink, I asked her if she could talk to the party about turning the music down a bit, as I was trying to sleep. To no one’s surprise, they turned it back up after.

Now, her mother is going to put restrictions on future parties.

So after about twenty minutes of trying to sleep, I asked again, and this time they kept the volume down, and all was good. This morning, I had a chat with my mother about my sister’s parties and how, at that volume, they disturb my sleep. I suggested some ideas: parties during the day? Absolutely fine, volume appropriate gatherings in the evening? That’s cool too, but loud parties in the evening? Not at this house. My mother agreed and will speak to my sister later, but now I’m wondering if that was unfair of me to ask. It’s her first year of college, and she’s excited to have parties with her new friends, and I don’t want to ruin her fun, but I also don’t want to mess with my sleep on these medications. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it was still early.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about her ask.

She definitely overreacted. It doesn’t sound like her sister does this all the time, so maybe she should’ve started with a direct conversation.

